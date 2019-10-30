Jeffrey J. Chadwick died October 26, 2019 at Ridgecrest Hospital in California after a long 3 year battle with cancer, he was 70 years old.

Jeff was born in Santa Monica, CA in 1949 and spent most of later teenage years working as a deck hand on numerous boats out of 22nd street landing in San Pedro, CA. Before starting his 37 year career as a steam fitter and pipe welder in several different refineries.

Jeff moved to Trona, CA. In 1978 and was working contract work for Kerr-McGee to build the Argus plant where he stayed for 10 years to maintain the Argus plant after its completion.

Jeffrey is survived by his wife Carol Chadwick, sons Corby Chadwick and Wes Chadwick and his daughters Kelly Keith and Sara Chadwick. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date.