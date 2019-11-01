The musical finds the macabre Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, all grown up. She has fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable “normal” family. Her parents, Gomez and Morticia, have never met her beloved. Wednesday confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother.

The creepy and kooky, mysterious, spooky, and all together ooky Addams Family are ready to take the stage for a musical comedy extravaganza appropriate for the entire family at the College of the Siskiyous in Weed.

“The Addams Family: A New Musical Comedy,” opens next Friday, Nov. 8 at the Kenneth Ford Theatre and runs through Nov. 17.

The musical is being co-directed by Neil Carpentier-Alting, a COS theater instructor, and Wendy James, owner of Shasta Studios and the Mt. Shasta Childrens Theater. The two have collaborated on a number of musicals at COS, including “Rent” and “The Producers.”

“I love this show,” said cast member Stephanie Schoonmaker, who plays the character of Alice, one of the “normal people” who have a night to remember with the Addams. “Working with such a hard-working cast and crew is super rewarding. I can’t wait for everyone to see the show.”

The musical finds the macabre Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, all grown up. She has fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable “normal” family. Her parents, Gomez and Morticia, have never met her beloved. Wednesday confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother.

Now, Gomez must do something he’s never done before – keep a secret from his wife.

Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday’s “normal” boyfriend and his parents. This musical comedy is fun for all ages and full of laughs, entertainment, and a heartwarming story about loving those around us.

“It’s been going great,” Carpentier-Alting said about the eight-week rehearsal process. “It’s a big show. There’s a lot of set changes and a cast of 27. It’s very funny and smart. It has really good music, and it’s got a good message.”

The cast features a combination of COS students, youth actors, as well as community members.

Carpentier-Alting said it’s been a great experience to work again with James, who has extensive experience with musicals, including performing on Broadway. He said they have similar theatrical sensibilities and know how to compliment each other.

The cast includes Michael “Trampus” Smith as Gomez and Selena Johnson as Morticia. Wednesday is played by Nicole Lathrop, with Madeline Eastman as the understudy. Wednesday’s brother, Pugsley, will be played by Alex Morlet.

Elizabeth Bradley portrays the extremely out there but lovable Uncle Fester, and said she has enjoyed playing such a unique individual.

“The great thing about playing a character like Uncle Fester is that he is so wacky and abnormal, yet he embodies the one thing that connects everyone, which is love,” Bradley said. “I am very honored to be a part of this production, and I hope to bring some laughter and love into the lives of those who come to see the show.”

The stoic and creepily sweet butler Lurch is played by Jonathan Gravish. Gravish said he’s playing Lurch “as if he was built in a laboratory by Gomez in his spare time with various body parts that Gomez digs up in the cemetery ... so Lurch becomes a funny, likeable, Frankenstein monster of sorts.”

Stephanie Darger, who plays Grandma, said she’s enjoying the comedic aspect of the play.

“I enjoy making people laugh and making them happy through humor,” Darger said.

Other cast members include Chance Clark as Mal; Marc Wright as Lucas; Bebe Daniel, Linnea Dolf, Madeline Eastman, Bree Anna Flody, Akasha Kirby, Katie LeBaron, Heather Lemos, Julia Lujan, Joicelyn Manson-Bailey, Bailey Nathan, Amy Redelsperger, Grace Redelsperger, Samuel Redelsperger, Dean Shelly, Laine Slabbinck, Kayla Steele, Persia Taylor, Hannah Whittaker, Katrina Wilden, Brynn Witherell and Riley Witherell as “The Ancestors.”

“The Addams Family: A New Musical Comedy” premiered on Broadway in 2010, with this production using source material from the revised national tour. The Addams Family was a popular and iconic television show in the 1960s, a live action motion picture in 1991, along with a 1993 sequel, as well as a full length animated feature now playing in theatres.

The play will run on Nov. 8, 9, 15 and 16 at 7 p.m. There will be Sunday matinees on Nov. 10 and 17 at 3 p.m.

Tickets are $15 adults; $10 for seniors, students and kids; and $35 for a family four-pack.

For more information, email, theatre@siskiyous.edu, or call (530) 938-5206.