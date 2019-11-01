The Indian Wells Valley Economic Development Corporation hosted a community meeting at the SpringHill Suites on Wednesday to fill in community and business leaders on some of its efforts and initiatives.

Among those items, according to EDC Executive Director Scott O’Neil, are efforts for earthquake recovery and branching the economic divide between East and West Kren County

“Earthquake recovery has been a big issue in the valley and on the base and we’ve been out there supporting Mayor Breeden’s effort in working not only with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office but also Senator Diane Feinstein and Congressman Kevin McCarthy’s support,” O’Neil said. “In addition to the civil recovery locally, we’ve also been involved in lobbying the effort going on at China Lake.”

He noted the price tag for China Lake’s recovery hovers around $4 billion. Already $100 million has been earmarked for construction in this past fiscal year to help with recovery efforts, though it was unallocated in the federal budget.

O’Neil noted that other military installations have been hard hit by other natural disasters, including hurricanes. To that point, funding would be directed to a specific purpose for recovery.

However, O’Neil said the IWV EDC has contributed to hiring a consultant in Washington, D.C. to ensure the message isn’t lost that China Lake is an integral part of the nation’s security. That includes helping to shape the message of the Navy base’s importance and who to speak with on the Hill.

“The problem is with the current politics going on in Washington right now, there’s a continuing resolution going until Nov. 21,” O’Neil said.

The continuing resolution will continue to fund programs and the federal government in general, but only under the previous fiscal year’s standards and appropriations. The current National Defense Authorization Act being discussed to fund the military for the next year has yet to be passed.

“There’s a very high probability that continuing resolution could extend into next year,” O’Neil said. “The longer that gets extended out, that means the repair projects at China Lake gets delayed.”

He said he doesn’t expect to lose the bipartisan support built up to support repair efforts, especially when there is no indication to cut research and development programs in a currently unstable world.

“But I think the politics, in general, could slow things down,” he said.

To offset that, he said China Lake’s advocates are working with and speaking to key logistic lawmakers on both sides of the aisle to ensure the message isn’t drowned out.

O’Neil also spoke about the IWV EDC’s efforts to connect east and west ends of Kern’s economy. He noted that the county’s economy has taken a hard hit in the last few years, especially after the bottom fell out of the oil market.

“People know that the economy goes in cycles, ups and downs,” he said. “But when you look at the east part of the county, you’ve got aerospace, defense, technology, renewable energy such as wind, solar and geothermal from Coso — all of the future stuff is going on in East Kern.”

O’Neil said that a summit took place within the last year in Bakersfield that brought key players to the table to forge the goal of connecting the two economies. Those players ranged from private industry to elected and political leaders like Supervisors Mick Gleason, Zack Scrivner and David Couch, former Gov. Pete Wilson and reps from Assemblyman Vince Fong’s and Sen. Shannon Grove’s offices.

“The whole point was to start a dialogue to look at all our assets as an entire county,” O’Neil said. “I think we were really very successful.”

O’Neil added that one idea has been to have a company develop a small weapons system in Ridgecrest in partnership with the Navy to drive home the fact the importance of local businesses.

Another component of connecting East and West Kern would be forming ties between China Lake and Bakersfield businesses. He noted the base’s machine shop sustained significant damage in the July 4 and 5 earthquake, hindering many projects in the process.

“They’ve got a lot of work to get done, so we’re trying to get some of those relationships connected to businesses in Bakersfield,” he said.

Another way to connect the two regions involves a partnership with Bakersfield College and bringing Bakersfield-area television back to the Ridgecrest area.

“We don’t know each other and we don’t even know what the hell is going on in the western part of the county because we don’t get Bakersfield TV in this town,” O’Neil said. “We’re going to try some action to figure out how we can make that resource available so we can understand better what is going on in that part of the county.”

In terms of news coverage, Ridgecrest residents receive Los-Angeles area news channels instead of the Bakersfield market such as KGET Channel 17 or 23 ABC News. The latter two routinely send reporters or a news crew to the area for assignments.

Local elements

O’Neil touched on some of the local angles the EDC has in the wings, including a proposed aquatics center. O’Neil declared the project was not dead and that the EDC has re-established a committee to work on it.

The EDC in 2017 announced it was working on concepts and a plan to build an aquatic center in the wake of the city closing the Sgt. John Pinney Memorial Pool due to a lawsuit settlement. The lawsuit claimed that Pinney Pool did not comply with disability access under the Americans with Disabilities Act; the city cited high costs to renovate the facility as part of the reason for closing it down for an unknown length of time.

“We’re trying to be creative and come up with five or six ideas about how to look at funding it,” O’Neil said. “People have started researching them so that we can know how to go forward.”

One idea is partnering with the city of Ridgecrest and finding investors, while another could be creating a special ‘swim district’ to finance its construction and maintenance costs, or partnering with Sierra Sands Unified School District.

The EDC also has been recruiting out of town investors as young people that move to the valley as the Navy and businesses like Ridgecrest Regional Hospital bring in new hires.

“What we try to do is share with them what’s new or going on in the community and about the hiring that is going on so they can see where the community is growing,” O’Neil said. “I think there is a lot of unique things in the future for our community.”

He noted a lot of people are already investing in the community, especially in construction.

“What we’re trying to do is help them be successful,” O’Neil said.

In terms of groundwater sustainability and the Indian Wells Valley Groundwater Authority, O’Neil said the EDC is trying to work with the Defense Department to streamline costs for brackish water treatment.

The goal: acquire a recycled or retired desalination plant from a Navy ship and bring it to the valley “so we can get it up and running for pennies on the dollar.”

“There’s a challenge with that because of the way the laws are currently written when of those units comes off a naval ship has to be completely parted out so it’s not functional,” O’Neil said. “We’re working with Congressman McCarthy to get some legislation to see if we can’t get a desal plant.”

Chris Ellis, chairman of the EDC board, noted the organization will focus on community outreach as well, with the intent to form sub-committees.

“We want to make this valley a place where people want to be,” Ellis said. “You fall in love with this place; the people are amazing and I see a lot of people who consistently step up.”

However, he noted there are some things that are lacking.

“The bottom line is we need everybody’s help,” he said. He noted that Gary Charlon, the architect of community service organization Ridge Project, showed him a video “that makes it impossible for me to drive through town without seeing what’s going on” in some areas of the community.

“The EDC as one of our mandates is going to get involved in community redevelopment and that means everyone needs to be involved in that,” Ellis said. “It is critical that when people come in that they see a wonderful place … when they come in here and see dilapidated housing or things not appealing, it doesn’t represent our community.”

Ellis said the EDC will work with realtors and other businesses on that front.

Another goal is youth-oriented.

“We’ve just lost track of our youth in the community,” Ellis said. “We need to re-establish a Boys and Girls Club and a Big Brothers Big Sisters … I cannot understand how we cannot have that where we would leave our one child behind. I see what work Dave Ostash and his team do in the schools and we need to do something more beyond that.”