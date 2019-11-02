Tickets may be purchased in advance at Mechanics Bank in Etna, Fort Jones, Yreka, Weed, Mount Shasta and Happy Camp; Gifted Horse Lodge in Fort Jones; Yreka Chamber of Commerce, and Bella Artworks and Nature’s Kitchen in Yreka.

The Avery Theatre in Etna will be filled with the music of the Wednesday Night Band and cowboy poetry this Saturday, Nov. 2. Cowboy Poets, Judy York, Alison Pick, Hannah McFarland, Peggy Goshgarian, Bill Roberts, Nate Downey, Deb Purdue, Mersy Bishop, Larry Arkfeld, Cruz Downey and Carmela Downey will raise funds for the Valley Oaks Seniors and the historic Avery Theatre, according to a press release about the event.

Starting at 7 p.m., tickets are $12 in advance or $15 at the door, which open at 6:30 p.m.

The Wednesday Night Band – including band members Linda Gilman, Gene Sisson, Cling McBroom, Joal Miles, Donny Meek, Lynn Slaght, and Floyd Bishop – has been performing together weekly at Bob’s Ranch House in Etna for 15 years. They play a variety of musical styles including country, swing, gospel, blue grass and rock and roll.

About the poets

Roberts spent 35 years riding and packing horses and mules to clear trails and supply work crews in the mountains. This work, along with the people he met along the way, have often been the inspiration for his poems, which he has been writing since he was 15 years old. He was honored in “Songs of the Siskiyous,” a collection of local poetry and has performed for charities and service organizations, the Santa Clarity Poetry Festival, and the Rogue River Round-up.

Seiad Valley resident Goshgarian is a former special education teacher who began writing poems for friends who were retiring. She has been singing all her life and playing her guitar since she was a sea scout and children’s summer camp counselor as teenager. Goshgarian once rode her horses on a solo trip from Siskiyou County to Canada on the Pacific Crest Trail.

Larry Arkfeld, who practices law in Yreka, has lived in Siskiyou County for 40 years and has been reciting cowboy poetry for 15 years. Though he has written some poetry, he’s usually drawn to reciting the old classics as a way of keeping them alive.

Bishop, one of 10 children, is 15 years old and in the 10th grade. A homeschooled student, Bishop has performed in Siskiyou County’s Cowboy Poetry event for the past five years. She lives in Etna with her siblings, mother and father.

Tickets may be purchased in advance at Mechanics Bank in Etna, Fort Jones, Yreka, Weed, Mount Shasta and Happy Camp; Gifted Horse Lodge in Fort Jones; Yreka Chamber of Commerce, and Bella Artworks and Nature’s Kitchen in Yreka.

For more information about the event, call Judy Crook at (530) 598-9151.