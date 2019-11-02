“All three new teachers bring a vast array of background experience and diversity that can only strengthen the mission and vision held at Butteville Union Elementary School for its students,” said Bragg, welcoming them to the Butteville community.

Butteville Elementary School is celebrating three new teachers who joined the Butteville team in August. Suzi Zehsazian, Adrian Russell and Courtney Marx have taken on several new roles at the school.

Zehsazian, originally from Weed, moved back from Portland, Ore., where she had been teaching music for the past 14 years. She now co-teaches third grade with Rebecca McMahon and teaches music to kindergarten through third graders, as well as the performing arts enrichment program four fourth to eighth graders.

Russell, originally from Washington State, joined the Butteville staff as an instructional aide in 2017. He was such an asset to the school that this year he was hired as a fifth grade teacher, said principal Eric Bragg. He is co-teaching with Marx as he earns his California teaching credential. He also coaches basketball at College of the Siskiyous.

Before joining Butteville, Marxx ran her own preschool and taught at Big Springs Elementary and in Scott Valley, said Bragg. Prior to working in Siskiyou County, she worked as a teacher in Kuwait, Morocco, and Guatemala.

“All three new teachers bring a vast array of background experience and diversity that can only strengthen the mission and vision held at Butteville Union Elementary School for its students,” said Bragg, welcoming them to the Butteville community.