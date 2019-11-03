Check road conditions at www.dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-2 or quickmap.dot.ca.gov/ (also available by app.) or www.oss.weathershare.org (mobile version available at: wwwoss.weathershare.org/m).

With wet weather fast approaching, Caltrans District 2 is reminding motorists to be prepared for rain and winter weather conditions. There are several things drivers can do to stay safe on the roadways:

Before you leave home

Check your brakes, battery, windshield wipers, defroster, heater, headlights, and exhaust system to make sure they are in good, working condition.

Check your tire pressure when tires are cold. If the tread on your tires is low, it may be time to get new tires.

Pack chains, a small ice scraper and shovel, flashlight, warm blankets, water, non-perishable food items, and a cell phone.

Check road conditions at www.dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-2 or quickmap.dot.ca.gov/ (also available by app.) or www.oss.weathershare.org (mobile version available at: wwwoss.weathershare.org/m).

You can also call District 2 Road Conditions at (530) 225-3452 or the Public Information Office during business hours at (530) 225-3426

On the road

When traveling on routes through canyons or other steep areas, watch for debris that may be dislodged onto the roadway via high winds, rain, or snow. Be cognizant when traveling through burn scar areas.

Slow down on wet pavement. According to AAA, with as little as 1/12 inch of water on the road, tires have to displace a gallon of water per second to keep the rubber meeting the asphalt.

Drive for conditions. Slow down when visibility is poor and leave yourself extra room for stopping in wet/slippery conditions.

Leave proper distance and drive carefully around snow removal equipment. Slow down when you see the amber lights and never pass a snow plow unless directed.

Make sure your headlights are on when it’s raining. This became a law in California in 2005. Fines can go up to $150.

Let permitted installers help you with chains. Those permitted by Caltrans must display a sign advising drivers in advance of their fee.

Caltrans will activate the Highway Advisory Radio system when major highway changes occur.

When you see flashing beacons on advisory signs please tune to 1610 AM in Siskiyou County.