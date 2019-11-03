On Saturday, Shasta Gravity Adventures took a group of 14 mountain bikers ranging in age from 28 to 64, from novice to advanced, on part of the McCloud River Trail.

Shasta Gravity Adventures, a mountain bike business in Mount Shasta that is creating opportunities for shuttles, guided rides, skills clinics, and trail building support, have expanded their guided tours to the remote areas along the McCloud River.

The trail curves along the north side of the river and is popular around the McCloud Falls. But past this popular tourist attraction, the fairly level trail under the shade of the trees continues on for miles and is not very well known.

The group rode through the colorful fall forest for 13 miles between the Algoma campground to the Upper McCloud Falls on a three hour trek. They stopped at the Cattlecamp swimming hole for a lunch of chicken or veggie wraps that were prepared ahead of time by Clearwater Coffee and Kitchen.

“I couldn’t think of a better way to enjoy a fall Saturday. I cannot believe I am a Siskiyou County native and I have never experienced this part of the river,” said Mount Shasta’s Janna Gliatto. “This is an unforgettable mountain bike ride.”

“All these years in Siskiyou County and I didn’t know that this beautiful trail existed,” agreed Lorraine Joling of Big Springs.

Siskiyou County is known for its many trails for hiking and mountain biking. The Mt. Shasta Trail Association, Mt. Shasta Mountain Bike Association and Siskiyou Revitalization Network, along with the U.S. Forest Service, are working together to extend the Gateway Phase II trail system an additional 40 miles.

All these organizations say they need more volunteers to help support maintaining the trail systems.

Christian Birch and his wife Monique, own Shasta Gravity Adventures.

“I want to build a positive bike community in Siskiyou County,” Christian said. “We need to get more families with kids on bikes and get people together connecting to other mountain biker enthusiasts.”

Monique added, “The Forest Service doesn’t have the funding to build and maintain new trails. It is we, the mountain bike community that needs to step up to maintain these trails. People love being out together and meeting new people. It is raking and moving rocks.”

The biggest demographic for guided tours in the area are men in their late 30s to 50s. Monique said that it’s common for people coming to the area to vacation to mountain bike. Others are traveling through on a bike riding vacation.

“But the group rides and clinics draw more women,” she said.

Rider Leslie Hopper said the shuttle experience was “top notch.” She said the guides were knowledgeable, friendly and professional.

“I would definitely recommend Shasta Gravity Adventures to anyone visiting Siskiyou County looking for a shuttle service, whether it’s to ride the local Gateway Trail System or for adventures farther afield,” Hopper said.

For more information contact Shasta Gravity Adventures at (530) 340-2908, go to www.shastagravityadventures.com or www.mountshastatrailassociation.org.