The program will open and close with pipers from the Jefferson Pipe Band. The Marine Corps League, Detachment No. 936, will present the colors and gun salute. The speaker this year is Ed Connely.

The Veterans Day Ceremony at the Living Memorial Sculpture Garden on Highway 97 will take place on Monday, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m., approximately 13 miles north of Weed.

The program will open and close with pipers from the Jefferson Pipe Band. The Marine Corps League, Detachment No. 936, will present the colors and gun salute. The speaker this year is Ed Connely.

The “Star Spangled Banner” and a musical presentation will be performed by the award-winning Yreka High School Vocal Ensemble under the direction of Eric Seiler. This group just returned from a performance at Carnegie Hall in New York City.

The Rev. John Lawrence, retired from St. Joseph Catholic Church, will give the invocation and benediction. “Taps” will be played by Dr. Scott Durbin.

The names of honorably discharged veterans who have been added to the Hot LZ Memorial Wall will be read and dedicated. Contributors to the LMSG Gene Breceda Sponsor Wall will also be recognized.

Bring your own chairs for seating. All vehicles are parked on the outer edge of the parking area at the Memorial Wall. For safety keep all pets on a short leash for the protection of the pet as well as those attending the ceremony. Port-a-Potties will be provided.

The ceremony will proceed regardless of the weather. Warm clothing and other warm covering are advisable depending on the temperature at the time of the ceremony.

Call (530) 938-2218 with questions.