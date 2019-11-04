I make my living showing people from all over the world how to fish. I also teach my clients about what the Klamath River means to my culture and to me personally.

For centuries, my people, the Yurok Tribe, have called the Klamath River Basin home. I can still trace some of the same spots where my family once settled along the riverbank. The Yurok people may not be wealthy as a tribe but we’re wealthy in a different way. I tell my kids that we’re thankful for what we’ve got. The river provides everything for us. We depend on its fish to feed our families.

But in just a few years, what we knew about the Klamath River has changed. Both the river itself and its salmon are in peril. While the river is pure and crystal clear throughout winter, algae flourishes in summer as the water warms and slows its flow. I can see firsthand how it affects the fish. When the algae are in full bloom, you can almost see the fish gasping for air.

The dramatic decline of native salmon and steelhead runs deeply affects our way of life. When the Yurok hosted a Salmon Camp this year, we had so few local wild salmon that we had to import fish from Washington State to cook. My biggest fear is that the Klamath River will no longer provide for all of the families who depend on this mighty river for survival. We stand to lose a significant source of food for tribal members. Our culture and spiritual sustenance are also at risk.

It wasn’t so long ago that we lost 70,000 salmon in 2002, a result of excessive water diversions, high water temperatures, and a plague of gill rot disease. But bad as this was, it opened people’s eyes to what was happening in the Klamath. This massive fish kill was a wake-up call to the entire nation that we needed to find a new way for all the people and wildlife that depend on the Klamath River for survival. These fish made the ultimate sacrifice.

Without this sacrifice, we would not be talking about removing the four lower Klamath dams or about undertaking restoration efforts across the river system. The Klamath would have continued to slowly decline with little notice. Thanks to the dramatic events of almost 20 years ago, communities throughout the region are continuing to work together to find ways to improve conditions for every living creature that depends on this river.

We know that entire communities can benefit when dams no longer obstruct rivers. In Washington, the Elwha River, a historical food source for the Elwha Klallam Tribe, was blocked by the Elwha and Glines Canyon Dams since the early 1900s. But after these dams were removed in 2012, salmon returned within weeks to its free-flowing waters and the entire river system began to heal. We see the same story along the White Salmon River after the Condit Dam was taken out in 2011. Fish flourished as they returned to the river system, as did a local recreational economy. Within two years of dam removal, approximately 30,000 whitewater recreationalists returned to this rewilded system.

A similar story could be true for the Klamath. Time will tell. Once the dams are gone and the river has had a chance to heal, Yurok and other tribal members will be able to preserve the way of life that has supported our people since time immemorial.

Pergish Carlson is a fishing guide and a member of the Yurok Tribe.