Fall produce was available for the picking at this year’s Dunsmuir Community Garden Festival on Saturday during the all-ages, family friendly and well-attended event.

Live music was provided by local folk musician Tim Holt, who played and sang a variety of folk tunes, including the “Garden Song.” Snacks were provided by Peter Arth and door prizes were provided by First 5 Siskiyou and a private donor.

A highlight of the festival was the annual Pie Contest. This year, Jessica Mota’s butterscotch pie won first prize; Phil O’Larry's apple pie won second prize, and Jessica Mota’s pumpkin pie took third. O’Larry said that it was his second year in a row of winning second place. Mota said her pie was a new recipe which she had never made before.

Steven Bryan, Regional Director South Siskiyou County with the Siskiyou Community Resource Collaborative , said the Dunsmuir Community Garden had 30 individual gardens this year. So, the next phase, he said, will be “going vertical” with arches, tepees, and garden walls.

The DCRC, which is adjacent to Dunsmuir Community Garden, offers children’s gardening classes and the center has been doing twice monthly school visits at Dunsmuir Elementary School.

He said they bring Harvest-of-the-Month programs to the DES Pre-K classroom in affiliation with Public Health and SNAP/CalFresh. And they visit the school once a month to bring books donated by First 5 Siskiyou, and read to kids in the classroom.

The DCRC offers school projects and science projects with the DES SAFE program. Bryan said the DCRC serves 450 citizens a month, through all of the various programs and services they offer.