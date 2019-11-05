Approximately 60 vendors, local and regional, will be selling handmade, homecrafted items perfect for the holiday season or the whole year-round.

Holiday spirit will be on display at the 22nd annual Country Christmas Holiday Craft Fair at the College of the Siskiyous on Friday, Dec. 6, from 5 to 8 p.m., and Saturday, December 7, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Approximately 60 vendors, local and regional, will be selling handmade, homecrafted items perfect for the holiday season or the whole year-round. Whether you are looking for jewelry, woodcrafts, metal art, hand sewn or knitted items, food items and more, there is something for everyone at the COS Country Christmas Holiday Craft Fair.

On Saturday, Dec. 6, the Craft Fair will be open to the public from 5 to 8 p.m. Admission is $2 per person. Local musician Tom Scott will provide musical entertainment and the concession stand will be open and serving hungry patrons.

On Saturday, Dec. 7, doors will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission on Saturday is also $2 per person and will be given to the COS Student Food Pantry. In addition, there will be more live entertainment by Tom Scott from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and Santa is planning to visit the craft fair from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This show celebrates the beautiful handcrafted products produced by local and regional artisans and crafters. For more information call the COS Foundation Office at (530) 938-5373. (Vendor spaces are currently sold out.)