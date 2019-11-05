Ridgecrest Regional Hospital added services and directly and indirectly contributed to the Indian Wells Valley economy, according to the hospital’s 2018 Community Benefit Report released last month.

The report reflects the number of people it employs, its financial state and the number of services and calls it handled over the 2018 period.

“Your community hospital prides itself on providing needed services to our residents,” RRH president and CEO Jim Suver stated in the report’s opening statement. “Quality continues to be a major focus for all Ridgecrest Regional Hospital services and we wish to be transparent about those ratings in this annual report.”

The report does not take into account the damage some hospital facilities received during the July 4-5 earthquakes that rattled Ridgecrest, Inyokern and Trona.

Suver notes that “the hospital continues to be fiscally sound in a very dynamic and rapidly changing healthcare environment.”

According to the report’s section on operations, RRH employed 779 employees in 2018 and paid a gross total of $42.5 million. The hospital also provided $2.45 million in net uncompensated care, including charity care, which is down from the $3.39 million provided n 2017.

The hospital also invested $21,049 in direct donations in 2018 and $58,920 in sponsorships.

Its second annual “Bunco for Breast Cancer” fundraiser generated $3,300, which went to purchase gas cards to offset cancer patients’ costs when traveling out of town for services not available at RRH.

The hospital’s auxiliary organizations, the Pink Ladies and Blue Men, provided a total of 8,515 hours to hospital-related functions.

“The health of a community is a shared responsibility of all its members and we take great pride in the role we play as the primary healthcare source in the region,” RRH states in its report. “We will continue to strive to be an independent health delivery system by strong financial performance.”

The report’s balance indicates RRH took in $123.2 million in revenues in 2018, down from $124.9 million the previous year. Its expenses totaled around $119.3 million, up from $116.38 million in 2017. Its net income was $3.9 million, down from nearly $8.6 million in 2017.

In terms of employee engagement, RRH provided $364,896 in scholarships to employees for education and travel purposes. The hospital human resources department also coordinates the Angel Tree program, which provides gifts to employee families thanks to donations from other employees. In 2018, 46 gifts were donated to employees. A holiday basket program provided 39 food baskets to employees who “in need of a little extra help.”

RRH also provided free health screenings in 20 different areas, from iron and glucose levels to thyroid, complete blood count and prostate and ovarian cancer tests. A monthly massage therapist is also provided for free every month.

RRH also promoted active lifestyles for its employees and their families in-house as well through its annual step challenge competition. In 2018, participants took a total of 21,184,712 steps (which comes out to 10,592.36 miles).

Community outreach also takes the form of partnerships with local organizations and the community as a whole.

Every year, the hospital hosts a health fair free to access for the community and provides affordable preventative screenings. In 2018, 40 vendors participated in the fair, and RRH conducted more than 300 reduced-price and 30 free screenings.

For the past few years, RRH Community Outreach Coordinator Tera Moorehead has led a “Fun with Food” class as part of the Ridgecrest Parks and Recreation Department’s summer classes. The 2018 class had 15 students ages 7-12 learning about nutrition and how to cook and bake healthy meals.

An more advanced class, also taught by Moorehead, had 10 students from ages 9-14, and was an extension of the intro class’s mission.

“The focus is on nutrition and healthy recipes,” Moorehead told the Daily Independent in July 2018. “Doing the hands-on healthy cooking ties those two together so they can see how they can make something healthy and taste good.”

RRH also fielded a 40-member team for the American Cancer Society’s Ridgecrest Relay for Life in October 2018. The hospital sponsored the event for $10,000.

Other programs include senior citizen fitness classes, which offer 16 exercise classes for free each week to those 60 years and older. Those include Silver Sneakers and Senior Gentle Yoga; nearly 800 classes in all were conducted in 2018.

RRH Senior Services provided homemaker services to 628 individuals in 2018, and case management-provided services for 65 people.

The RRH Foundation, a nonprofit which raises funds for hospital services, raised $162,717 in 2018, for a total of $540,798 overall raised. The 2018 amount raised surpassed 2017 donations of $126,71 and far outpaces the $34,762 it raised in its inaugural year, in 2014.

Those donations have helped replace flooring in the Silver Sneakers facility, provided gas cards for cancer patients’ travel, large equipment purchases for the hospital.

The Foundation is also raising funds for the hospice home, with a goal of $300,000; $124,863 was raised for that purpose in 2018 alone.

According to the report, the Foundation had over 500 donors that provided 6,000 actual gifts

Level of service

RRH continues to be a Level IV trauma center, a certification it needs to re-qualify for every two years.

Overall, the hospital and its services saw 98,306 clinic visits, 19774 emergency department visits, and 5,650 outpatient visits; conducted 333,024 laboratory tests, 46262 diagnostic imaging procedures, 2,321 surgical procedures; and completed 23,717 skilled nursing days and 6,052 patient days.

Ridgecrest Regional Hospital ranked number first in Kern County for perinatal services for exclusive breastfeeding and facilitated the births of 406 babies — including nine sets of twins — in 2018.

RRH also maintains an established patient and family advisory council comprised of “strongly motivated patients, family members and other caregivers, as well as staff who share their perspectives and give insight on how to improve patient care at Ridgecrest Regional Hospital.”

Over the past few years, the hospital has added or re-organized the services it provides to the community. One of the largest has been its partnership with U.C. Davis Cancer Care Network, a partnership between the university’s medical center and various hospitals.

The cancer center opened in November 2017, providing cancer patients in the valley with some essential services without the need to commute to Los Angeles or Bakersfield. Those services include hematology and oncology and saw 900 visits since the center opened.

According to the report, RRH’s oncologist, Dr. Everard Hughes, saw 260 new patients in 2018 for both hematology and oncology, including 130 new consultations. The report notes that RRH had five patients complete their cancer treatment and go into remission.

In September 2018, the hospital partnered with and hosted a “Be the Match” bone marrow event, which recruited 30 potential marrow donors from Ridgecrest and added them to the national registry list.

The cancer center, in partnership with RRH radiology and laboratory departments, provided discounted mammograms and prostate testing to increase the number of screenings in the service area; 2,815 mammograms were performed in 2018.

In addition to the cancer center, RRH also brought on a new internal medicine/pediatrician and a new hospitalist, two new spine neurosurgeons and two emergency medicine doctors.

The hospital’s partnership with Keck Medicine at the University of Southern California allowed the hospital to launch a new neurosurgery spine department. The partnership, according to the report, connects RRH patients “to a comprehensive system for spinal care with one of the best neurosurgery programs in the United States.

The partnership offers patients pre- and post-operation care and focuses on patient evaluations and treatment.

“The focus is to manage treatment and therapy locally, when possible,” Michelle Whalley, RRH Rural Health Clinic’s administrator, said in a statement. “Partnering with the excellence of USC Neurosurgery makes world-class spinal care accessible and convenient — and that is really exciting for our community.”