Artists, artisans, patrons and are enthusiasts are invited to attend an Art Show Proposal Event at Siskiyou Arts Museum on Nov. 3.

Starting at 4 p.m., proposals will be accepted for the 2020 Art Show Season. Preferred proposals should include a title, concept and multiple artists, including 3D artists. Please note, if you plan to make a presentation at the event, photos should be on a flash drive, no CDs.

Exhibitions generally remain on display for two months and are scheduled to open on the second Saturday of each month. Proposals will be reviewed and selected by the curatorial committee and then approved by SAM’s Board of Directors.

Show Proposal Forms for the 2020 Art Show Season are available at the front desk. There is also a pdf file that is downloadable on the SAM website, as well as an online proposal form. Photo’s should be submitted separately via email. The deadline for receiving proposals is Sunday, Nov. 24. Visit www.siskiyouartsmuseum.org for further information.

The Siskiyou Arts Museum is a member and volunteer supported non-profit art galley and gift shop, at 5824 Dunsmuir Avenue. Winter hours begin on Nov. 1, and SAM will close at 4 p.m. For further information, call (530) 235-94711, follow on Facebook, or go to www.siskiyouartsmuseum.org/.