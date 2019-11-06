On Wednesday, October 23, 2019 Dortha Wren, loving wife and mother of 15 children, passed away at the age of 82 in Susanville, California while surrounded by her family.

Dortha was born on April 3, 1937 in Bashti, Texas to Jessie and Dolly Wilson. On August 21, 1955, Dortha married the love of her life and best friend, Lloyd Wren, and they had four beautiful children.

Dortha had many passions in life: genealogy, mathematics, reading, and children. Her passion for mathematics led her down the path to a business owner of H&R Block in Yreka for more than 25 years. Her love for children guided her toward the foster care program, which allowed numerous children a chance to be loved by her, and for nine lucky children to call her mom.

Dortha was preceded in death by her parents, Jessie and Dolly, and by her husband, Lloyd. She is survived by her 13 children: David, Tanya, Debbie, Michelle, Wendy, Tony, Gil, Andy, Lee, Delaina, Richard, Eric, Clifford, and many grand and great-grandchildren.

Dortha will be laid to rest at a Graveside Funeral on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery in Yreka. The family welcomes all who loved her to attend. A viewing and visitation will be held the night before, Friday, November 8, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Girdner Funeral Chapel in Yreka.

Following the services will be a Celebration of Life gathering at a family residence, 801 Helwig Court in Yreka. Online condolences may be made at www.girdnerfuneralchapel.com.