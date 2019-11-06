Habitat has three new families that have been approved for homes and the group is ready to move forward with the projects once funding is acquired. Funding is obtained from grants, yards sales and private donations.

Lisa Yoder and her family, including sons Douglas and James, are ready to move in to their new home in Montague after Siskiyou Habitat for Humanity held a home dedication there on Saturday.

The home has three bedrooms and two baths, said Siskiyou Habitat for Humanity’s executive director Pat Vela, who led the dedication following a prayer by Bob Buckner.

They blessed the home and presented a Bible, keys to the home and gifts. The traditional gift is a broom and dust pan.

Vela thanked everyone for their hard work and dedication to complete the project before the holidays.

Habitat for Humanity board member and volunteer coordinator Brenda Duchi was instrumental in getting the volunteers lined up, said Vela. She helps coordinate the college volunteer teams that come and build for weeks at a time.

Bob Buckner completed most of the construction projects and Harry Shannon, Siskiyou Habitat’s general contractor, helped with volunteer teams to complete the Montague home, Vela said.

Habitat for Humanity does not start building a house until the funds are 100 percent collected, he added.

Habitat has three new families that have been approved for homes and the group is ready to move forward with the projects once funding is acquired. Funding is obtained from grants, yards sales and private donations.

Siskiyou Habitat for Humanity has built 10 homes in Siskiyou County, Vela said.

Those who have items to donation should call (530) 938-2612 to schedule a drop off at either at 311 S. Main Street in Yreka or at the organization’s warehouse in Montague at 200 E Web Street.

To volunteer or donate email info@habitatsiskiyou.org or call Duchi (530) 598-1966.

“Please remember you can donate to us during North State Gives,” Vela said. Go to www.habitatsiskiyou.org to get all the details on how to donate on the day of giving.