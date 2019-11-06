There is a $5,000 reward being offered, to be paid upon the arrest of the suspects through Solve a Crime, which allows the public to submit tips that may be used to solve crimes.

The Mount Shasta Police Department is searching for two men who entered Rite Aid on Halloween evening, jumped the pharmacy counter and demanded opioids from the staff while insinuating that they had a firearm in what officials call a “take over robbery.”

The two black men, dressed in dark Nike hoodies, jeans and athletic sneakers were in the West Lake Street Rite Aid store for less than four minutes total, said MSPD Lieutenant Joe Restine.

“We are following up leads regarding where the suspects went before and after entering the building,” Restine said. It appears that the men left the store and ran directly to a suspect vehicle parked on the far side of the empty building adjacent to Burger King before hitting Interstate 5.

“We were unable to determine what kind of vehicle it was,” Restine said. “We are also following up on other leads since there have been similar crimes in the north state.”

Security cameras show the men entering the store just before 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 31. Their faces are seen on security footage, Restine said, but due to the quality of the cameras and movement, it’s hard to get a clear still frame.

The men jumped over the pharmacy counter and forced personnel to give them prescription medications, said Restine.

“They were looking for opioids – Oxycontin, morphine, things like that,” said Restine. “They came in, got what they wanted and left.”

The men did not ask for or take any money, Restine said.

Although there was no firearm seen, the men had their hands in their pockets alluding to the fact that they had handguns, said Restine.

“For the staff inside the pharmacy, this was a traumatic event,” said Restine. “Their lives were threatened.”

The MSPD received a 911 call as the two suspects were leaving the building and response was fast, said Restine, but the men were already gone.

There is a $5,000 reward being offered, to be paid upon the arrest of the suspects through Solve a Crime, which allows the public to submit tips that may be used to solve crimes. According to the website, “submit your tip and our system will generate a unique TIP ID. Hang on to that ID and if your tip leads to solving the crime, then you could be eligible for the reward. Just check back on our site and enter your TIP ID to check the status.”

To submit a tip through the solveacrime.com website, use case number 19-7451. There is video of the suspects as well as still photos on the website.

Those with information are also asked to contact the Mount Shasta Police Department by calling (530) 926-7540.