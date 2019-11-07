The Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office identified the man who was shot by law enforcement during Tuesday morning's armed stand-off in Mount Shasta as Jesse B. Macias, age 19.

The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s deputy and sergeant involved have not been identified, but are on administrative leave while routine criminal and administrative investigations are conducted to determine whether the use of force was justified and if they followed departmental guidelines, said the Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

Macias was treated for gunshot wounds at Mercy Medical Center Mt. Shasta after being wounded around 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 5 on the street outside his home on Douglas Lane. He was later arrested and then released, according to Siskiyou County Sheriff Jon Lopey.

As is standard procedure after officer-involved shootings in the county, the Siskiyou County Interagency Critical Investigation Team was activated. The criminal investigation is being led by the Yreka Police Department with assistance from investigators with the Siskiyou County District Attorney’s office, the Weed Police Department and Etna Police Department, Lopey said. Their job is to

The Sheriff’s Office’s Major Crimes Unit will conduct their own administrative investigation, Lopey said. The team is comprised of a detective sergeant, two detectives and a forensic technician, said Lopey.

Macias faces various felony charges for crimes committed against his father and those against Sheriff’s personnel, Lopey said.

When the deputy and sergeant arrived on Douglas Lane Tuesday morning, Lopey said they encountered Macias standing in the roadway armed with two large knives.

“An effort ensued to deescalate the incident and peacefully resolve the incident,” Lopey said, but the man assaulted the officers, ending with an officer-involved shooting.

Neither the Sheriff’s personnel nor an officer with the Mount Shasta Police Department, who also responded to the incident, were injured.