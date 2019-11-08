On this day, each child will be presented with a copy of this year’s book, “Crunch,” for their home library. Written and illustrated by Carolina Rabel “Crunch” depicts a story about how a guinea pig, who loves food more than anything, finds out how friendship can be even more cherished.

Next Wednesday, Nov. 13, city and county officials, educators, and caring citizens will make a stand of solidarity to champion the importance of daily reading and early literacy for healthy child development, and school and life success. For the 12th Annual Read Across Siskiyou, in all corners of the county, from Happy Camp to Tulelake and everywhere in between, public reading events are scheduled at preschools, play groups, kindergartens, libraries, and community socials.

Presented by the First 5 Siskiyou Children and Families Commission, this event is held in remembrance of long-time champion of children and First 5 Siskiyou Children and Families Commissioner, Dr. Stephen Perlman.

On this day, each child will be presented with a copy of this year’s book, “Crunch,” for their home library. Written and illustrated by Carolina Rabel “Crunch” depicts a story about how a guinea pig, who loves food more than anything, finds out how friendship can be even more cherished. To pick up a free book, to participate, and to learn about the reading events in your community, visit or call your local family resource center (see below) or contact First 5 Siskiyou Children and Families Commission at (530) 918-7222.

The ultimate goal of the First 5 Siskiyou Children and Families Commission is that all of Siskiyou’s children from prenatal through 5 years of age will be healthy, ready to succeed, and supported in safe, nurturing families and communities and have a successful start in life through daily reading.

“Early experiences matter,” said Karen Pautz, Executive Director of First 5 Siskiyou Children and Families Commission. “Daily reading, singing and talking with children is essential for supporting child development. When we read with children we expose them to new words, new ideas and share the love of reading and quality time. This annual event demonstrates the Commission’s commitment to investments in early literacy.”

For more on First 5 Siskiyou Children and Families Commission visitwww.first5siskiyou.org.