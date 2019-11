All veterans, active duty military personnel and the general public are invited to attend the Yreka Veterans Day program on Nov. 11 at 9 a.m. in the veterans section of Evergreen Cemetery.

Presentations by representatives of the Siskiyou County Veterans Commission, the children’s choir from Yreka Seventh Day Adventist School, and a rifle guard detail with members of the Siskiyou Detachment of the Marine Corps League and Yreka American Legion Post #122 will be conducting the military honors.