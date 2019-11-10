Jacki is described by the CattleWomen as “a wonderfully talented lady that has touched the lives of many people in our community and beyond with her incredible work ethic along with a passion for promoting agriculture and helping young people achieve their potential.”

Siskiyou County native Jacki Zediker was honored on Saturday, Oct. 26 as the 2019 Siskiyou County CattleWoman of the Year during the annual Cattlemen and CattleWomen’s dinner in Yreka.

Jacki is described by the CattleWomen as “a wonderfully talented lady that has touched the lives of many people in our community and beyond with her incredible work ethic along with a passion for promoting agriculture and helping young people achieve their potential.”

Anyone that knows Zediker “appreciates her positive outlook, endless energy and sincere willingness to help the people and organizations she is involved with, both in her job and as a caring community member,” the CattleWomen said in a press release. “She is great to work with and is an organized team player – a very busy woman that gives 110% effort to whatever she is involved in, while somehow always being inspiring and uplifting to those around her – setting quite a positive example!”

Zediker has been a member of the Siskiyou Cattlewomen since 2011 and served on a variety of committees plus being involved in the group’s ag education activities, including designing and teaching a uniquely intriguing Beef Heart Dissection lesson that she has shared with many school classes and also presented it at the California Cattlewomen Spring Meeting in 2017. In addition, she has participated in CattleWomen’s annual trip to the Gordon Lau Elementary School in Chinatown to provide hands-on Ag In The Classroom learning (that includes taking live farm animals every other year) to intercity children, and has expanded this opportunity to include taking interested local 4-H members on this trip each year to help with the lessons plus provide them with presentation and leadership experiences, the release states. She was the 2016 Siskiyou CattleWomen Top Hand Recipient, and served as a director on their 2019-2020 Board.

Zediker grew up in Big Springs, on a small ranch. She comes from a long time ranching family that originated in the Sanger area and moved to Siskiyou County in 1949. Her family raised beef cattle and later sheep, and Jacki was a 10-year member of the Big Springs 4-H club. She showed beef, sheep, dairy, and a pig at several county and district fairs from 1985 until she aged out of 4-H. She was a 1990 Yreka High School graduate and attended CSU, Chico as an animal science major from the fall of 1990-1995. She worked her way through school by clerking at several fairs in the summer and working at the CSUC dairy unit milking cows.

Zediker has been the 4-H Youth Development Program Representative with the UC Cooperative Extension in Siskiyou County for more than 20 years, and has served as the regional coordinator for the North State counties in recent years, the CattleWomen said.

“Her unwavering dedication to her job is amazing as she not only helps young people develop their leadership and communication skills by providing a variety of educational experiences, but also coordinates with all the community club leaders throughout the county to help the 4-H clubs function and oversees the Hi 4-H program,” according to the release.

Zediker gives up many a weekend to help with different 4-H events throughout the county and is always available for guidance and support when needed. In addition, she has been a 4-H project leader herself for several years, and has co-chaired the local Ag Awareness Day for about 20 years, even before she was a CattleWomen member.

Zediker has served as the California Agriculture in the Classroom “Imagine This” Northern Region coordinator for over 15 years, and was also very instrumental in UC Cooperative Extension building mural project that was completed in October 2018, honoring the late Steve Orloff, the release states.

Zediker is a proud mother to Callahan and enjoys attending her school, athletic, and 4-H activities.