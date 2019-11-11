Every year on Veterans Day, our communities come together to recognize those who have valiantly served our country. Throughout America’s very existence thousands of our service members have sacrificed their own safety, not just on the battlefield, but here at home and across the globe, in order to ensure that we can continue to experience the freedoms afforded to us by the Constitution. Though we will never be able to fully repay our profound debt of gratitude to America’s veterans, I challenge everyone to strive daily to honor those who fought to protect our nation. Honoring our veterans means far more than recognizing and thanking them once a year. It means that we consistently embody the American principles that they fought to protect – our way of life, individual freedoms, and the confidence in knowing that we live in the greatest country on Earth.

Our veterans are known for being quiet professionals, eager to fulfill their duties without the recognition or fanfare. But in the end, it is important to remember that it is their stories and contributions that are helping to shape history. America is an idea that is being continually molded and tested by moments of uncertainty. We must continue to tell our veterans' stories, so we preserve an important piece of our nation’s experience.

The Ridgecrest community has done a remarkable job preserving our history and honoring our veterans by hosting an annual Veterans Day parade, potlucks, lunches, and prayer groups to recognize our nation’s heroes. Our community feels a deep reverence for our veterans, and I am grateful that we make meaningful efforts to learn more about them and make sure their stories are remembered by future generations.

Today, I encourage everyone to thank our veterans – for their selfless service, their indispensable wisdom, their steadfast courage, and their undeniable love of country. May we all be as brave as our country’s heroes and aim to believe in the essence and uniqueness of what it means to be an American.

— Congressman Kevin McCarthy is the House Republican Leader and represents the California 23rd Congressional District.