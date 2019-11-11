Joshua Lawrence Chamberlain, a Civil War hero and Medal of Honor recipient, once said that “Heroism is latent in every human soul. However humble or unknown, they (the veterans) have renounced what are accounted pleasures and cheerfully undertaken all the self-denials – privations, toils, dangers, sufferings … life-long hurts and losses, death itself – for some great good, dimly seen but dearly held.”

On Veterans Day, we honor that heroism and willingness to sacrifice, which defines the men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces, past and present. They’ve answered the call time and again, at home and abroad, in wartime and in peace. We owe them all a debt of gratitude, and this annual opportunity is an excellent reminder of that debt.

Every day at Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division, thousands work to give our nation’s warfighters a disruptive, decisive advantage on the global field of competition. Many of them are veterans themselves; they, along with their still-active counterparts, remind us of the stakes.

This Veterans Day, I invite you to join me and my family in honoring those who show us, by example, what heroism lies in our own souls. I especially want to thank the hundreds of veterans who I work with every day at NAWCWD.

Thank you for your heroism, your example, and your commitment to the nation. Happy Veterans Day.

— Joan Johnson is the executive director of Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division