Judy Bushy lives along the wild and scenic Klamath River in the town of Happy Camp. Contact her at (530) 493-5248 or 530-493-2900; klamathneighbors@yahoo.com; or PO Box 375, Happy Camp, CA 96039.

The month for Thanksgiving has arrived! Our tall walnut tree in front of the house is bare, and there are a ton of leaves needing raking. There’s been frost on the windshield a few times, but we still see the sun most days.

Did you remember to change your clocks last weekend? We did, but then we had an extra hour in the morning, and ended up behind schedule.

Monday is not only the time for Neighborhood Watch meeting at 5:30 p.m., it’s also Veterans Day. Thank a veteran for their service to our country. The sacrifice that they make for our benefit can never be repaid, but it helps to be appreciated!

There will be a Veterans’ Dinner Monday after Neighborhood Watch. The Karuk Tribe is providing the place: the Karuk Multipurpose Gym on Second Avenue. Only a handful usually attend the weekly Tuesday morning coffee at 1 p.m., and they’d like to see mor. They meet at the Happy Camp Community Center Park Way. Please invite all the veterans you know locally. Desserts donated would be appreciated.

The Harvest Craft Faire is coming Nov. 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Give Debbie a call for further details at (530) 496-3201. Proceeds go to the Seiad Valley Fire Department. These wonderful firefighting volunteers are very vital to our woodland communities. You’ll get to see the talented art and craft accomplishments of our Klamath neighbors!

The Happy Camp High School Boosters will host a tri tip dinner on Friday, Nov. 15 at the Headway building from 5 to 7 p.m. There will be one free raffle ticket per presale ticket and additional tickets are $1 each or five for $5. You need not be present to win!

Presale tickets are available from the HCHS athletes and Booster Club members. The dinner includes tri tip, garlic mashed potatoes, salad, roll, dessert and beverage for $15.

In just three weeks, Thanksgiving Day dinner will be served at 2 p.m. at Karuk Gym on Second Avenue by Nell. If you aren’t getting together with a bunch of family and friends keep in mind that there will be this friendly gathering to celebrate Thanksgiving on Nov. 28.

There will also be a Thanksgiving dinner at Wildwood Tavern and Lodge at 45200 Highway 96 in Seiad Valley on Nov. 28. It’s a potluck and you must make reservations in advance. Give them a call for details (530) 496-3665.

The Christmas Open House will be coming on a Saturday in the beginning of December. All you crafters and artists be sure to be ready. These nippy days are so conducive to doing projects, or curling up with a good book before the fire.

This month, the season of Thanksgiving, I want you to know how grateful I am for your faithfulness, corrections when I make mistakes, and the encouragement I receive through your notes, calls and reminders, and mostly because of your prayers, support, and involvement with making our communities better!

I’m so glad that we don’t have television at home, with all the fighting, name calling and hate that seems to spew from the “celebrities.” I much prefer the community news where we see people who contribute to the good news; we can see people who care and are kind.

Sometimes we fail, and it seems as if manners, common courtesy, even common sense has become old fashioned. That’s when I’m so very thankful for a community where people care. They take care of others with a smile, a kind word and whatever they can do! Be kind!

My husband Dan was the Cub Scout Master for Happy Camp for several years. One of the songs that the boys sang before we had out supper, whether it was a simple cookout, a potluck or the Blue and Gold banquet, was to the tune of Yankee Doodle. If you’ve ever been in Cub Scouts they have fun words to many common tunes! It helps when there aren’t instruments available to help learn a new tune:

“We thank you Lord for daily bread, for rain and sunny weather.

We thank you Lord for this our food, and that we are together.

Thank you Lord, Thank you Lord Thank you Heavenly Father

Thank you Lord for this our food, And that we are together.”

Don’t forget to use this month to count all your blessings. That’s sure to make it a great Thanksgiving.