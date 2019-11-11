“As we commemorate another Veterans Day, I am reminded of the incredible men and women in uniform who have risked their lives for our freedom. It is important to take a moment today to recognize our veterans who served in all branches of the United States Armed Forces. Today is a powerful reminder of the sacrifices our veterans have made and need to honor those who have given so much to protect our freedoms and defend the United States of America from all enemies, foreign and domestic. These patriots have protected and secured the freedoms so many of us enjoy. Our American heroes represent strength, unity, and protection.

I had the privilege and honor to serve in the United States Army when the wall fell between East and West Berlin. During my time in the Army, I witnessed the barrier between independence and tyranny fall, freedom return to many who had lost hope, and the immense value our military serves in protecting the freedoms we enjoy in the United States of America. Now, as the first female veteran elected to serve in the California Legislature, I continue to witness the result of our brave military men and women who have defended our freedoms and the constitution of the United States of America.

“As we observe this special day, please thank the brave veterans who have served to protect our nation and recognize their achievements. In the inspiring words of our 43rd Commander in Chief, President George W. Bush, ‘We will not tire, We will not falter, We will not fail.’ As I reflect on his words, I am forever grateful for all veterans’ devotion to duty and love of country.”

–Senate Republican Leader Shannon Grove (R-Bakersfield).