This is the fifth year of the association's show and sale, which is a unique opportunity for the community to view and buy art from 16 local artists and support the museum at the same time.

ART Association V will hold an opening reception this Friday, Nov. 8 at the Sisson Museum in Mount Shasta, from 4 to 7 p.m. The show will continue on Saturday, Nov. 9 and Sunday, Nov. 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days.

A wide variety of mediums will be available including sculptures, paintings, ceramics and wood work.

This year, all of the artists will be on hand not only for the opening reception on Friday, but throughout the weekend as well.

Artists include Joy Price, Jennifer Pentrack, Pat Satariano, Chris Schneider, Nadine Aiello, Margaret Kunzler, Anne McTavish, Dan Torquemada, Don Berry, Janette Ervin-Brown, Kathie Matthews, Nancy Schneider, Linda Richter, Michael Zanger, Mark Foster and Suzanne Mamedalin.

Each artist will donate part of their proceeds to benefit the Sisson Museum and its programs, according to a press release.

The Mt. Shasta Sisson Museum is a 501(c)(3)non profit organization with an all volunteer staff that installs new exhibits sharing stories of the Mt. Shasta area for its community members and visitors.

For more information call the museum at (530) 926-5508 or www.mtshastamuseum.com.