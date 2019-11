Hit and run crash, vandalism and trespassing

7:39 Hit and Run w/prop Damage, no injury

Occurred on Kern St. Disposition: Report Taken.

8:08 Follow Up Investigation Officer initiated activity at Airport Rd/Hwy 119, Taft. Disposition: Completed.

9:45 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Brc Mobile Sandblasting & Painting Inc, E. Ash St, Taft. Disposition: Completed.

10:53 Animal Control

Occurred on Village Wy. . Disposition: Completed.

1:37 Medical Aid

Occurred at Outpost Food And Gas on Sixth St. . Disposition: Assisted.

1:02 Traffic Accident - Non Injury

Occurred on San Emidio St. Disposition: Completed.

2:29 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Irene St/Tenth St, Taft. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

2:35 False Alarms

Occurred at Country Tire & Wheel Inc on Kern St. Disposition: False Alarm.

2:57 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at N. Lincoln St, Ford City. Disposition: Outside Assist.

3:20 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred on Sunset Ln. Disposition: Civil Problem.

3:21 Vandalism - Less than $1,000

Officer initiated activity at Industrial Wy, Taft. Disposition: Report Taken.

3:58 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at Fillmore St, Ford City. Disposition: Outside Assist.

6:01 Trespassing

Occurred on Center St. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

6:48 Suspicious Circumstances Officer initiated activity at Save More Market, Finley Dr, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

8:03 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred at Skate Park on Cascade Pl. Disposition: Unfounded.

9:29 Misc. - Extra Patrol Officer initiated activity at North St, Taft. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Completed.

9:42 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Hwy 119/Wood St, Taft. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

9:48 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at Basic School Rd/Copus Rd. Disposition: Outside Assist.

10:30 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Occurred on Shasta St. Disposition: Completed.

10:43 Noise Disturbance - Non Criminal

Occurred on McKinley St. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

11:17 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Tenth St/Kern St, Taft. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

11:23 False Alarms

Occurred at G&A Mini Mart on Kern St. Disposition: False Alarm.

11:30 Unlicensed Driver

Officer initiated activity at E. Kern St, Taft. Disposition: Arrest Made.

12:11 False Alarms

Occurred on Center St. . Disposition: False Alarm.

12:36 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Occurred at U.S. Post Office on North St.Disposition: Completed.

1:17 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Fourth St/Maple Av, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

1:59 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred at Seventh St/North St. Disposition: Completed.

2:18 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at Ot's Cookhouse, N. Tenth St, Taft. Disposition: Completed.

2:19 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at Moose Lodge, N. Tenth St, Taft. Disposition: Completed.