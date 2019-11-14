When you really think about it the vast majority of people you see are truly wanting in good looks, if not simply being naturally plain-looking and ordinary, as most of us are, but damaged by our simplicity of innocence, which is validated by the idealized fictions in the mass mediums of television and magazines, of moving pictures and the internet which posture the abbreviated and dramatized versions of facial and vocal performances with stagy physical flourishes that invoke a desire of perfection but only diminishes the fact of our being born to a construct of a long and indelible factor of DNA engraved in our unique and individual ancestries that make us who and what we are.

But of course this is a conditioned response to cultural stimuli, such as who is smart and who is not, who is beautiful and who is not, who is thin and who is not, who is socially advantaged and who is not, for it is a compound of misery that humans are the most stupendously narcissistic and self-deceiving of all the animals of the earth, and who thereby willingly commit themselves to fostering a future of self that revels in a past of ignorance, superstition, violence, and a dreary life of repetitive, intellectual drudgery.

So thank god for science, because science disproves and repudiates all the half-baked ideologues and tub-thumping demagogues and other self-anointed saviors from every secular and religious factions of the human experience who believe the most errant and fabulously ridiculous of beliefs that have shackled mankind since the beginning of time.

All you have to do is listen, and look, and with your own senses, not somebody else's, because the most persuasive of evils that gives birth to all other evils, is ignorance.

But there is such a tedium in the affairs of people, the predictability, the yawning of days that have gone before, the teeming apathy that explains a lot of it. And yet there is afterall a tidiness to it, a simplicity that is so very – almost fatalistically – attractive, because in counterpoint there is the appalling continuation of the immaturity of people.

It is not because there is a paucity of instruction and information and imagination in this our information age, but rather a reluctance to utilize it in any form other than the excessive generalizations that gain daily credence in the social mediums that hawk the meretricious natterings of the pundits and politicians that utilize these outlets to exploit our fears and prejudices. Look then in a mirror, and study yourself. You will find a person more unique than you were taught to be.

Kae Quante

Montague