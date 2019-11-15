I read with interest the perspective of Matt Cox, Director of Communications with KRRC and the opinion offered by Pergish Carlson of the Yurok tribe. Among many mistruths and exaggerations Mr. Cox states that “The four Klamath River Dams produce less than 2% of Pacific Corps power.” According to other sources the Klamath Hydroelectric Project provides enough power to supply 70,000 households. According to Mr. Cox , Pacific Power “is planning on retiring about two thirds of its coal units by 2030 and will replace that power with clean renewable energy.” This flies in the face of the fact that since 2006 when Berkshire Hathaway (Warren Buffett) acquired Pacific Corp the company has continued and is still upgrading their coal plants in Colorado and Wyoming. The cost of the upgrading has naturally been passed on to the end users of their product as has the cost of dam removal. Political power at its best. Pacific Power is the largest owner of coal plants in the western states. Let’s face it, it is cheaper to generate power from fossil fuels than from hydroelectricity. It does not take much imagination to figure out how this played out in corporate board meetings. “Does global warming take precedence over the bottom line? Isn’t that someone else’s problem?” My question is where are all of the environmentalists in this process? Maybe they don’t realize that our very rare pink toed green eyed salamanders are at risk of going extinct if they are washed away or poisoned by sediment from the dams. The rallying cry should be “Save our pink toed, green eyed salamanders.”

Mr. Cox states that “the four Klamath dams provide extremely minor flood control benefits. State-of-the-art modeling indicates that flood elevations may be subject to an increase of to 18 inches in a 100 year flood event and only in the first 18 miles below Iron Gate dam.”

My perspective: In my youth (1940s) I spent considerable time around the Klamath and its tributaries. The Klamath River during summer months, especially above the mouth of the Shasta River was a very small, very warm stream of water and filled with algae. You wouldn’t consider trout fishing in that area because they were very unhealthy and too soft to eat. Of course this changed in the winter time when it seemed like we had a 100 year flood event every three or four years. It wouldn’t take much digging to document all of the damage caused by these floods. Even driving down the Klamath today you can see the remains of destroyed bridges. I’m sure that those bridges stood higher than the beautiful rest stop we now have on the Klamath.

I have read over and over that removing the dams will restore the Klamath to pristine condition and miraculously we will see a return of the Salmon. The fact is that the Klamath has never been as pristine as it is right now. We have fairly even water flows summer and winter. There are more river critters than ever. In my far away youth I don’t recall seeing large families of river otters swimming by and I understand that beaver might be making a comeback. I do recall, as a young lad, walking along some of the very small tributary streams flowing into the Klamath in the area of Horse Creek. The salmon were so thick that you could practically walk across their backs to the other side. It is a fact that ranchers and farmers used to harvest salmon in the Shasta River with pitch forks. These tributary streams were not impacted by the dams. Salmon are not returning to their spawning grounds because they simply are not there. They have been severely depleted because of excessive commercial fishing in the Pacific Ocean.

I really can sympathize with Pergish Carlson, the Yurok Tribe, as well as the other Indian tribes along the Klamath. No one can deny the disappearance of the salmon. However, this is not unique to just the Klamath. The whole Pacific Northwest has the same problem and it is not caused by dams but rather overfishing in the ocean. These are two separate issues and removing the dams is not going to resolve the salmon issue.

Mr. Carlson comments how in summer as the water warms and slows its flow he can see first hand how it affects the fish. Imagine how much warmer the water would be and how much slower the flow would be if the dams were not releasing water in the summer time.

Final note, if the dams are removed what becomes of the Iron Gate fish hatchery? I’m told that eight million hatchery salmon are released annually. Are we to lose those as well? Hatchery salmon taste the same to me.