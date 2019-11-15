The 2020 Art Hops will be moved to every fourth Friday “to create a more cohesive and easily retained date for event attendance and participation,” Taylor detailed in a letter to Yreka City Manager Steve Baker. “Because of this,” she continued, instead of the traditional five-event series, it increases to a six-event series.”

A discussion about the specifics of the 2020 Yreka Art Hops during last week’s Yreka City Council meeting was not the contentious argument that some may have expected based on rumors allegedly circulated on Facebook that the city council doesn’t support the event. Yreka Mayor Joan Smith Freeman swiftly squashed that scuttlebutt Thursday evening, telling the audience from the outset of the council meeting, “The city council supports Art Hops.” Numerous citizens who came to the meeting were visibly in support of the event as well, wearing red paper hearts pinned to their shirts and coats; white letting inside the hearts read “I Support Art Hops.”

As the Art Hops require multiple closures of Miner Street, event organizer and Yreka business owner Kris Taylor is required to present her plans for the events to the city council well in advance.

The 2020 Art Hops will be moved to every fourth Friday “to create a more cohesive and easily retained date for event attendance and participation,” Taylor detailed in a letter to Yreka City Manager Steve Baker. “Because of this,” she continued, instead of the traditional five-event series, it increases to a six-event series.”

She explains in the letter that five of those six events are scheduled to last two to three days each “to promote tourism, commerce, and overnight accommodations to Yreka, as well as benefit other entities in Siskiyou County.”

Past Art Hops have made a big dent in that goal, especially during the 2019 season. Taylor reported that many local business owners told her they did extremely well financially during Art Hops events thanks to the buzz and foot traffic generated by the occasions.

Bella Art Works owner Talya Nicholson came forward during discussion of the topic to share about her own business’s boost thanks to the Art Hops this year. “We’re looking at a week, week and a half of my sales in one night.” Nicholson said she’s heard nothing but good feedback about the events. During the “Your Body, My Canvas” hop which focused on the art of body painting – and featured numerous renowned artists from the popular TV series Skin Wars – Nicholson said she saw children watch the artists with tears in their eyes because they were so excited.

While no one spoke against the event, Yreka Director of Public Works Matt Bray did point out that increased street closures mean increased costs. The Art Hops require public works department labor for street closures – setup and break down – street sweeping, extra trash removal and downtown restroom maintenance due to increased pedestrian traffic. The labor cost is approximately $1,200 per event, Bray said. That amount doesn’t include additional costs that may be incurred by the Yreka Police Department as they help keep the area and citizens safe.

YPD Lieutenant Chris Betts was also present for the Art Hops discussion, and he said the department’s officers would not be able to guard the area all night during overnight street closures due to their other duties. Taylor said she is planning to look into hiring outside security for the overnight closures; Betts said that would be helpful.

The 2020 Art Hops will be on a future Yreka City Council agenda. The councilors will vote at that time on whether to accept the changes to the series of events and move forward.