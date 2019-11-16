There will be an informational meeting for boys and parents held at the Yreka Elk's Lodge, 332 W. Miner Street, Yreka, on November 19, starting at 6 p.m.

Boy Scouts of America has decided to start a brand new Cub Scout Pack in Yreka, which will be open to all Siskiyou County boys K-5th grade.

All boys from surrounding areas are welcome to attend and join. For information on fees or other scout related questions, contact District Scouter Ken Banks at (541) 891-7447.