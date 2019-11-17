Oftentimes, victims of domestic violence and their children flee with only the clothes on their back, SDV&CC said in a press release. After staying at the shelter, these families are ready to restart a fresh, new life. SDV&CC gives them these quilts, hygiene kits and pillows for their new homes.

Representatives of the Siskiyou Domestic Violence & Crisis Center said their organization received a “wonderful, heartfelt, donation” which will benefit the women and children of the domestic violence shelter.

On Friday, the Women’s Relief Society of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints of Etna donated 25 handmade quilts for adults and 25 handmade quilts for children. Also received were 25 adult hygiene kits, 25 children hygiene kits, 25 adult pillows and cases, 25 children’s pillows and cases plus 25 coloring sack with treats for the children.

Oftentimes, victims of domestic violence and their children flee with only the clothes on their back, SDV&CC said in a press release. After staying at the shelter, these families are ready to restart a fresh, new life. SDV&CC gives them these quilts, hygiene kits and pillows for their new homes.

“Clients are touched by the thoughtfulness and generosity of these gifts,” according to the release. “Many victims exclaim that they can’t believe that people are thinking about them! Often, they have been beaten down and their self-esteem is low. They have been made to believe that they don’t deserve anything. These quilts are the first steps – baby steps – to reclaiming their self-esteem. The fact that a stranger thought of them means so much to them!”