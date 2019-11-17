Siskiyou County Sheriff Jon Lopey and veteran of both the Marines and the Army Reserve, explained the history of Veterans Day, the wars that were fought, and the millions of veterans who have made the ultimate sacrifices for the nation’s freedom and why students should acknowledge them.

In honor of Veteran’s Day, both McCloud’s high school and elementary school gathered for an assembly along with veterans from both the Korean and Vietnam wars and the American Legion Post 92 Auxiliary for a special presentation hosted by the McCloud High School’s Associated Student Body.

Siskiyou County Sheriff Jon Lopey and veteran of both the Marines and the Army Reserve, explained the history of Veterans Day, the wars that were fought, and the millions of veterans who have made the ultimate sacrifices for the nation’s freedom and why students should acknowledge them.

Lopey quoted statistics of the 42 million men and women who have served since the “war to end all wars.” Of those, 22 million veterans are still living, 5.5 million of those became disabled during their time served, and 440,000 are currently homeless in the United States. “And it is our duty to take care of them as they took care of us,” he said.

McCloud High School alumni, coach and United States Army Staff Sargent Retired Veteran David Wolfe Sr. also spoke during the assembly in his coach-like style. He talked about why he joined the service and repeated his swearing in, which holds for many still to this day,

“I do solemnly swear that I will support and defend the constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic. I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same and that I will obey the orders of the President of the United States and the orders of officers appointed over me according to regulations and the uniform code of virility justice so help me God.”