Today, Wednesday, at 4 p.m. the Board Meeting for the Siskiyou Union High School District will be here in Happy Camp. Welcome to the board members who will be here and who keep the administrative side of the whole Siskiyou Union High School District operating.

There is a Booster Club dinner to benefit the high school athletics on Friday. A delicious tri tip dinner will be held 5 to 7 p.m. at the Senior Nutrition Center (formerly Headway) for the athletics program. You can get tickets in advance from the athletes and they will greatly appreciate your support. Come and enjoy a delicious dinner and support our youth as well.

Another bit of news from the high school is the newly begun After School Program. Carl “Mr. C” Bauder will help with homework, tutoring, snacks and activities after school each day for the students to join in with. The students are welcome to drop in anytime and stay for part or the whole program.

Last Saturday was the 30th anniversary of the day that the Berlin Wall came down. While we didn’t have television at that time, we were fortunate to be in Medford having Michael’s senior photos taken on that day, so we were able to watch that newsworthy event. I wonder if the rest of the children remember it.

Since August 13, 1961 the wall had partitioned the two parts of Berlin, Germany. The German Democratic Government, which was Communistic, didn’t want the people of East Berlin traveling or escaping to West Berlin where the people had freedoms that they couldn’t enjoy. There were mass defections from east to west but many died in the attempt.

The Berlin Wall came down November 9, 1989 and ecstatic crowds swarmed the wall, some to cross to West Berlin and others began to chip away at the wall itself with hammers and picks.

Monday, of course, was Veterans Day. Thanks to all those who joined the effort to show appreciation to our local veterans! Robin headed up the effort and the Happy Camp Community Center, the Kingfisher Market and the Karuk Tribe all supported it. Dan Effman made the barbecued chicken. Robin made chicken chow mien, rolls and lots of people contributed salads and desserts.

There was a Veterans Day speech given in On November 11, 1985 in a speech to honor our veterans. President Ronald Reagan said:

“And the living have a responsibility to remember the conditions that led to the wars in which our heroes died. Perhaps we can start by remembering this: that all of those who died for us and our country were, in one way or another, victims of a peace process that failed; victims of a decision to forget certain things; to forget, for instance, that the surest way to keep a peace going is to stay strong. Weakness, after all, is a temptation – it tempts the pugnacious to assert themselves – but strength is a declaration that cannot be misunderstood. Strength is a condition that declares actions have consequences. Strength is a prudent warning to the belligerent that aggression need not go unanswered.

Peace fails when we forget what we stand for. It fails when we forget that our Republic is based on firm principles, principles that have real meaning, that with them, we are the last, best hope of man on Earth; without them, we’re little more than the crust of a continent. Peace also fails when we forget to bring to the bargaining table God’s first intellectual gift to man: common sense. Common sense gives us a realistic knowledge of human beings and how they think, how they live in the world, what motivates them. Common sense tells us that man has magic in him, but also clay. Common sense can tell the difference between right and wrong. Common sense forgives error, but it always recognizes it to be error first.

“We endanger the peace and confuse all issues when we obscure the truth; when we refuse to name an act for what it is; when we refuse to see the obvious and seek safety in Almighty. Peace is only maintained and won by those who have clear eyes and brave minds.”

Because of Veteran’s Day, the Neighborhood Watch program was postponed to next Monday, Nov. 18. We wanted everyone to be able to come and share their suggestions and problems needing solutions. So often we hear sad news about a crime, a burglary, or drug problems, but without reporting and bringing the matter before the Neighborhood Watch, how will we reach solutions?

“Complaining about a problem without proposing a solution is called whining.”

I noticed that quote recently, looked like President Teddy Roosevelt might have been the author from the portrait. You know how annoying whining can be. If you don’t vote, you have no privilege to whine and complain. If you don’t come up with solutions and suggestions, you also lose your whining rights!

We can be very thankful for a community where people care, take care of others, share a smile, a kind word and whatever they can do! Let’s also share our solutions and suggestions and make Happy Camp even better than it is at present. We can do it, together!