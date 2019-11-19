The College offers many services to students including advising and counseling, two residential lodges, tutoring, financial aid, and an onsite campus bookstore where students may also purchase their books and supplies. Be sure to register early to get the classes you need and want.

Registering for a Winter Intersession class (or two) is a great way to catch up, keep up, or get ahead in your education.

Winter Intersession classes will begin Jan. 2. The majority of classes offered during the four-week intersession are online. Classes scheduled for the 2020 Winter Intersession include:

• Biology Preparation for Pre-Majors and Pre-Health Students (BIO 0891 / 1004): This course is a prerequisite for BIO 2600 and 2800. It covers the basic introductory concepts of chemistry, the cell, and scientific methodology.

• Introduction to Computer Science (CSCI 1001 / 1022): This class includes discussions on the Internet and the World Wide Web; application software; the components of the system unit; sources of input and output; storage and operating systems; as well as, hands-on assessments designed to teach the students the basics of word processing, building and managing spreadsheets, and creating presentations.

• Computer Game Design I (CSCI 1037 / 1023): This course is the introductory course to the computer gaming series. It involves designing, developing and testing small 2D and 3D computer games using game-development software tools.

• Advanced Composition - Critical Thinking (ENGL 1502 / 1006): This course emphasizes critical thinking in argumentation, including the principles of rhetoric and analysis of the writing process. Students will engage in close reading and evaluation of texts and apply the elements of logic to the creation of arguments.

• Physical Geography (GEOG 1110 / 1017): Physical Geography introduces the techniques used to locate features on Earth’s surface and then draws on these techniques to explore how the planet’s atmosphere, hydrosphere and lithosphere interact with one another, with solar and geothermal energy, and with human influences to shape the distributions of climates, landforms, soils and life across the globe.

• Health in Action (HEA 1010 / 1001): This course covers personal and community health problems including mental health, drugs and alcohol, tobacco use, nutrition, fitness and wellness, sex education, diseases, cardiovascular health, personal safety, aging, and environmental awareness.

• United States History to 1877 (HIST 1017 / 1007): A survey of American history from pre-contact North America to 1877.

• United States History Since 1877 (HIST 1018 / 1008): Survey of American History from reconstruction to modern times.

• Introduction to Humanities (HUM 1001 / 1009): A broad introduction to the major forms and types of artistic expression: sculpture, architecture, painting, philosophy, literature, drama, dance, film, and music.

• Body Dynamics and the Aging Process I (OLAD 0531 / 1025): This course uses lecture, demonstration and practice to teach the older adult student strategies for implementing a physical activity program, techniques from stress reduction, and key healthy aging concepts such nutrition and disease.

• Introduction to Philosophy (PHIL 1001 / 1010): This class introduces students to major Western philosophical issues and methodologies. It is a chronological presentation of archetypical philosophers’ thought concerning knowledge, reality and values.

• American Government: National, State, and Local (POLS 1001 / 1012): An introduction to United States and California government and politics, including their constitutions, political institutions and processes, and political actors. Examination of political behavior, political issues, and public policy.

• General Psychology (PSY 1001 / 1013): This is a basic course introducing psychology as the scientific study of behavior and mental processes through the exploration of major theories and concepts, methods, and research findings.

• Introduction to Sociology (SOC 1001 / 1014): An introduction to the study of Sociology including its basic concepts, theories, and methods.

For more information, call the Counseling and Advising Office at (530) 938-5353. Advisors and counselors are generally available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. To schedule an appointment, call (530) 938-5353 or email your request to counselingservices@siskiyous.edu