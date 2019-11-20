Emmet Jay

Kyler and Rachel Forbes are pleased to announce the birth of their son, Emmet Jay Forbes. Emmet was born at home, with Shasta Midwives in attendance on November 12, 2019, at 4:01 a.m.

Emmet weighed 9 pounds, 14 ounces, and measured 21 inches in length. Emmet joins his brother, Kypton, as well as paternal grandparents Ken and Janel Forbes of Minden, Nevada; and maternal grandparents Don and Coleen Shannon of Fair Oaks, California.

Linkyn Isaiah Paul

Maria Gutierrez of Dunsmuir, announces the birth of her son, Linkyn Isaiah Paul Gutierrez. Born on Nov. 12, 2019 at Mercy Medical Center, Linkyn weighed 6 pounds, 10 ounces. Linkyn joins grandmother Gaby Rodriguez of Dunsmuir.

Henry Walker

Kelsey Arnot and Daniel Amaral of Yreka, announce the birth of their son, Henry Walker Amaral. Henry was born at Fairchild Medical Center on Oct. 19, 2019 at 7:10 p.m. Henry weighed 7.4 pounds, and measured at 18.5 inches in length. Henry is the grandson of Tom and Peggy Amaral, and Crystal Arnot.

Jojo Jesse Jones

Amanda and Josh Palmer of Mount Shasta announce the birth of their son, Jojo Jesse Jones Palmer.

Jojo was born at Fairchild Medical Center in Yreka at 9:17 p.m. He measured at 19 inches and weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces.

“Amanda and I finally have the last member of our family. Between our sweet and crazy daughter and little boy Jojo, we feel blessed beyond belief. Having a family is what life is all about! All energy is borrowed and one day you have to give it back.”

Athena Luna

Elizabeth and Aaron Schanuth of Fort Jones, announce the birth of their daughter, Athena Luna Schanuth. Athena was born at Fairchild Medical Center in Yreka at 8:26 a.m.

She weighed 7 pounds, 13.8 ounces and measured 20 and a half inches in length.

Charlie Elizabeth

Amber Sharp and Carl Jacobson of Montague, announce the birth of their daughter, Charlie Elizabeth Jacobson.

Charlie was born on Oct. 28, 2019 at 4 p.m. She weighed 7 pounds, one ounce and measured 19 inches in length.

She will join brothers Kolbee and Austin, and sisters Crystal and Cierra. Charlie also joins grandparents Chuck Jacobson, Craig and Maria Sharp, and Mike and Brenda Morris. She also joins great grandparents Chester and Linda Sharp, John and Janie Rider, as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Drew Elodie

Sarah Jeanne Knopf and Brett James Gibson announce the birth of their daughter, Drew Elodie Gibson.

Drew was born on Nov. 17, 2019 at 4:26 a.m., at home with Shasta Midwives in attendance. Drew weighed 8 pounds, and measured at 20 inches long. Drew joins her sisters Marley, Soleil and Sloan. She also joins grandparents Jim and Lynette Gibson of Redding, and John Knopf of Cottonwood, and Venessa Vidovich of Redding.

Jason Michael

Kadie Renninger and Christopher Skeen of Weed, announce the birth of their son, Jason Michael Skeen.

Jason was born on Nov. 15, 2019 at Mercy Medical Center in Mount Shasta. He weighed 7 pounds, 1.8 ounces. He will join grandparents Wendy and Christopher Curtz of Klamath Falls, Oregon, and Kathleen Skeen of Weed.