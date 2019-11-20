Along with holiday decorations, toys and Christmas trees, Macy’s also donated a $3,000 to One Heart Collective for their work helping others and is a 501c3 program.

Macy’s, the largest U.S. department store company by retail sales with approximately 680 stores nationwide, has partnered with the little town of McCloud to make its Christmas season sensational.

Mark Sapienza, the vice president and manager of the Macy’s store in Redding, fell in love with the tiny community of McCloud while visiting the Motor Around the Mountain Car Show in August. After meeting McCloud Chamber of Commerce Director Lorinda Forest-Meyer, the two thought of a way Macy’s could help to add holiday cheer to the town’s Victorian Christmas plans. He brought up a team of managers from different departments to decorate Main Street businesses, including the McCloud Hotel, the McCloud Mercantile Hotel and One Heart Collective.

“McCloud is such a quaint little town,” Sapienza said. “I have always enjoyed coming up here and McCloud’s Victorian Christmas fits in with Macy’s family values.”

Sapienza drove to the Macy’s store in Sacramento to pick up holiday decorations. A team of managers have been visiting McCloud to help decorate with wreaths, garland and Christmas trees.

“I am amazed that so many people in this community show up to just help us,” Sapienza said.

Along with holiday decorations, toys and Christmas trees, Macy’s also donated a $3,000 to One Heart Collective for their work helping others and is a 501c3 program.

Macy’s plans on bringing their 35 by 12 foot Christmas float of Santa and his reindeer above rooftops as an entry in Mount Shasta’s Light Parade the day after Thanksgiving on Nov. 29. The float, which has been in the Portland, Ore. holiday parade for the past 10 years will then be brought to Red Bluff for their parade on Nov. 30 before appearing in Redding’s holiday parade on Dec. 7.

Cindy Rosmann, owner of the McCloud Hotel explained how the Victorian Christmas idea came about in McCloud.

“We started three years ago with a ‘Dicken’s Dinner’ which now has turned into a Victorian Christmas where people dress up in Victorian fashion for this event. Macy’s partnering with us promoting Christmas in McCloud won’t take away from our small-town flavor. Macy’s in McCloud will be more of a draw for people.”

The McCloud Garden Club worked with Macy’s to ensure they won’t conflict with the swags the club makes for each of the businesses in McCloud.

“I’m excited,” said McCloud Mercantile owner Darlene Mathis said about Macy’s interest in helping out the town. “It is very generous of them. They are known for Christmas. People are coming just to see this and as a merchant, I feel they add to our holiday event. I feel grateful that they picked our town to give us their time. We are such a small community. This is really in the Christmas spirit.”

Each weekend in December, McCloud will feature different family festivities for the holiday season.

The first is Children’s Weekend when Santa will come to town to stop at the McCloud Heritage Junction Museum. He’ll visit with children and light the tree on Main Street. There will be free goodies, roast marshmallows, caroling and a drawing for prizes.

For Macy’s Believe Campaign, a mailbox will be available for children to mail their letters to Santa. For each letter written, Macy’s donates $1 to Make A Wish Foundation.

There will also be Cookie Decorating at ]Axe & Rose, face painting, and horse drawn wagon rides. The Salvation Army bell ringers will be in McCloud to add to the old fashion feeling of Christmas.

Saturday, Dec. 14 is McCloud’s Victorian Christmas Tour. Decorated Inns, homes and churches will be open to the public from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Yuletide Bazaar includes a Macy’s pop-up store to sell merchandise along with local vendors from 1-7 p.m. There will also be a holiday Paint and Sip at the Mercantile Bakery from 5:30-7:30 p.m. (register in advance at the McCloud Chamber website). Carolers, the Salvation Army bell ringers and the horse drawn wagon rides will be on Main Street.

Saturday, Dec. 21 is the Dicken’s Dinner. Make reservations directly with McCloud Hotel at (530) 964-1444. There will be a Scrooge performance also at the McCloud Hotel on this day.

Saturday, Dec. 28 is the roaring 20s prelude to New Year 2020 at the Axe & Rose from 6 p.m. to midnight.

For more information on McCloud’s Victorian Christmas, contact the McCloud Chamber at (530) 964-3113 or visit www.mccloudchamber.com.