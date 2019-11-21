riday night’s Holiday Market will be the first of a quarterly series of specialty shopping events dubbed the Mt. Shasta Artisan Market. Each event is designed to support local artists and handmade businesses by providing a space and an occasion to sell small-scale, handcrafted, one-of-a-kind goods to local customers.

Truly a Siskiyou showcase, artists from all over the county, including Mt. Shasta, McCloud, Weed, Dunsmuir, Yreka, and Grenada will be selling their wares at the first Mt. Shasta Artisan Market on Nov. 22 from 4 to 9 p.m. in the Summit auditorium at 1030 W A Barr Rd in Mount Shasta. It’ll be a full house, highlighting twenty-seven local artisans from fine artists and wood crafters, to soap makers, jewelry designers, candy creators, sewers, ceramists, toymakers, and more. Friday’s event will also offer hot cider to enjoy, so patrons can sip while they shop.

Friday night’s Holiday Market will be the first of a quarterly series of specialty shopping events dubbed the Mt. Shasta Artisan Market. Each event is designed to support local artists and handmade businesses by providing a space and an occasion to sell small-scale, handcrafted, one-of-a-kind goods to local customers.

By buying gifts created in the community and by the community, one supports not only the wonderfully talented artisans in the area, but also the entrepreneurial spirit that helps a small town thrive.

For more information on the Mt. Shasta Artisan Market please visit mtshastaartisanmarket.com or follow @mtshastaartisanmarket on Facebook or Instagram.