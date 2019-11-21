Once again the city fails to act in the best interests of its citizens. This time the subject is garbage. When the previous contract expired and came up for competition the city chose to initiate a new contract with the current temporary provider from Burney outside the county with the intention of signing a long term contract beginning on January 1, 2020. Substantial negative impact on residents and community are the result with little opportunity for public review.

1. Garbage Placement. During the week of November 4 residents with alley pickup received notice tied to their garbage cans that all future garbage collections would be from the front of the house only. This may sound simple, but it is not. Secure placement of garbage from bears and dogs does not currently exist in the homes having had alley pick up for many decades. Many of these homes have garages opening on alleys with nowhere else to store garbage between pickups. Moving garbage from in back of the house to the front curb is cumbersome at best and impossible during winter snows. New structures at the front of the house to protect from dogs and bears are not only unsightly, but expensive, and disproportionately affect poorer sections of the city.

2. 69% Increase in pick up fees. The City Council sent a letter proposing an increase from $14/mo to $24.50/mo. over three years requiring opposition to be in writing by Nov. 25 from 50% of residents to stop implementation of the fee increase, again with no public review. The fee increase will support the Burney temporary provider to buy automated equipment requiring no manual labor to lift the cans.

Control of Mt. Shasta Garbage Collection Routes and Fees Go to Burney. The interim garbage collector whose long term contract does not begin until January 1, 2020, is dictating new routes, unconscionable rate increases, all waste management jobs for Mt. Shasta collection to be relocated outside the county and imposing undue hardship on residents in the older parts of our city, all with the blessings of our city council.

Sign the Solid Waste Protest and demand the City provide public review and explore other options to better serve all of our residents.

Carolyn Miller

Mount Shasta