The SNC supports tourism, city projects, forest health, and the restoration of watersheds. According to the resolution, “the Sierra Nevada Conservancy initiates, encourages and supports efforts that improve the environmental, economic and social well-being of the Sierra Nevada region, its communities and the citizens of California.”

It was a short and sweet meeting of the Mount Shasta City Council on Nov. 12. With no active agenda items to vote on or discuss, the council opted to discuss issues brought to their attention in public comment.

Sierra Nevada Conservancy

Laurel Harkness, President of the Siskiyou Outdoor Recreation Alliance (SORA), discussed an ongoing draft resolution in conjunction with the Sierra Nevada Conservancy. The resolution would support adjusting the conservancy’s boundaries to include parts of Siskiyou County.

Harkness requested that the council look over the resolution, which will be presented to Senator Brian Dahle as a 2020 bill item. “We’re trying to make it really hard for him to say no,” said Harkness.

“The Sierra Nevada Conservancy is a state agency, not an organization. They cannot be an advocate for the bill,” said Harkness in a post council interview.

Mayor Barbara Wagner asked Harkness how the resolution will affect the city. Harkness said if accepted, the city would be able to apply for grants related to the conservancy.

“It is our way to tap into resources available in Sacramento,” Harkness explained. The conservancy has granted “about 10 million” to Modoc County since SNC was signed into action in 2004.

While the area within the newly adjusted boundaries would hopefully include the City of Mount Shasta, it could also include the McCloud, Upper Sacramento, and the Pit Watersheds. The Klamath Watershed will be unaffected, as it is currently part of the California State Coastal Conservancy.

Library MOU

Before public comment, Wagner asked to remove the library’s Memorandum of Understanding from the consent agenda in order for council discussion and elaboration.

Courtney Laverty, Executive Director of the Mount Shasta Library, discussed the renewal of the MOU, which has been in place since budget crunches changed the way libraries were operated in the county. The MOUs are the arrangements that each community has with the county, Laverty said.

The MOU has been adopted by multiple cities within Siskiyou County.

Staff comments

City manager Bruce Pope provided an update on the downtown interceptor project. This project has been completed, and includes the new traffic light on Alma Street and Mt. Shasta Boulevard. The clock on N. Mt. Shasta Boulevard is now operational for the first time in years, Pope said.

The work on the McCloud Avenue portion of the project is still ongoing. Contractors are “pushing forward, against the clock,” and will continue until the weather makes work impossible, said Pope.

Pope also reported that city staff has been working on a grant application which would provide emergency backup equipment if Pacific Power finds it necessary to shut off power due to wildfire concerns.

Next meeting

The Mount Shasta City Council meets next on Monday, Nov. 25 at 5:30 p.m. at the City Park’s Upper Lodge.