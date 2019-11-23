Here’s another weekly potpourri of thoughts and observations about breaking news and Valley things both great and small . . .

Last week, as a part of the annual Retirees Appreciation Day, I had occasion to sit through a very sobering briefing about the China Lake Naval Air Weapons Station damage caused by the July 4 & 5 earthquakes. Much of what I heard was both sad and frightening. The Base has been knocked wobbly by those two massive earthquakes and is now in a (desperate) process of recovery. The scientists, engineers and technicians are strenuously coping to get back onto their feet and fulfill their mission. Good for them! But “hot racking” it, as they have been doing since July, may not, in the long run, be fully sustainable. We retirees couldn’t help but sense the pervasive frustration that stems from feeling that an organized funding response to the situation has not coalesced. There are several big MILCONs (Military Construction Contracts) to be stood up and processed. The trouble is, the Base needs timely congressional funding support and right now congress seems altogether distracted and, for all practical purposes, non-functional. Clearly, Congress must re-focus on national issues beyond impeachment politics. I want them to focus on us here at NAWS China Lake. This is urgent!

Federal funding to rebuild the China Lake NAWS must be authorized and allocated so that we can continue to be the nation’s premier weapons and armaments research, development, acquisition, testing and evaluation (RDAT&E) facility. Maintaining NAWS readiness and full capability now and into the future depends upon those of us who can and will plead directly with congress for help without abrading the strict propriety of doing so “ex cathreda”. See, Base civil service cannot lobby Congress. There’s a fussy law against that. So I suspect that they are restrained from expressing the Base situation too candidly to avoid the appearance of indirectly lobbying.

But we retirees can lobby and those of us not directly associated with the Base certainly can too. So I am urging a congressional letter writing campaign to bring the “Rebuild China Lake” issue to the forefront of what congress must now do. Those of us who are willing to write to Representatives and Senators (Congress) will be asking that each of them energetically respond to this urgent situation. There are samples (and templates) of how these letters might look available in many places on the internet. To illustrate one here (with the blanks all filled-in) would risk causing a counterproductive cascade of apparent mass mailings to congressional offices who have become adversely sensitive to that sort of thing. Each letter (or email) should ideally be unique and individually crafted by each sender (you). I think that those done on personal stationary and written in old fashioned pen and ink cursive probably carry the most weight.

“But which congressmen do we write to?” (you may ask). The list of congressmen to whom to write is lengthy. There are many key congressmen in leadership positions, there are congressmen on a few big Joint Committees and there are congressmen on lots of major standing individual committees in both the Senate and the House that oversee the budget, the armed services and science and technology. I would select from congressmen on those committees. Their mailing addresses are all on the internet. I think that “Ballotpedia” is wonderfully informational in many many ways. Start there - and then follow your nose.

“So, what, exactly, are was asking congress to do?” (you may ask). I’m honestly not sure right now about details. I think it may be best to simply ask them to “tune-in” to our situation and become informed about the China Lake Navy Base. Tell them about your personal experience during the earthquakes and ask them to individually champion any Base recovery initiative which may be stalled on some administrative detail. Be courteous and try to keep it short. And resolve to write a different congressman each week and keep it up! After all, you are speaking for something larger than yourself.

Skip Gorman (skippergorman@gmail.com)

