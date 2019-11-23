Dunsmuir Rotary provides the turkey, fixings, and other scrumptious food items. The community provides food to share with others. There is no charge to join the celebration, but please bring food to share, preferably something from your own cultural heritage.

Dunsmuir Rotary invites the public to join them this Saturday, Nov. 24 for a community Thanksgiving potluck dinner in the spirit of love and world peace and to celebrate cultural diversity.

Dunsmuir Rotary provides the turkey, fixings, and other scrumptious food items. The community provides food to share with others. There is no charge to join the celebration, but please bring food to share, preferably something from your own cultural heritage.

The celebration will take place from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the Dunsmuir Community Building at 4841 Dunsmuir Avenue. The Community Building is right next to the Dunsmuir Ball Park.

Event organizers advise you to arrive early since food goes quickly. No alcohol and no animals.

For more information call Will Newman at (530) 235-5735.