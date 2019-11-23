Judy Bushy lives along the wild and scenic Klamath River in the town of Happy Camp. Contact her at (530) 493-5248 or 530-493-2900; klamathneighbors@yahoo.com; or PO Box 375, Happy Camp, CA 96039.

Last week Happy Camp veterans were greatly appreciated for Veterans Day. The Happy Camp Community Center and Kingfisher Market contributed and the Karuk Tribe opened the Multipurpose/gym on Second Avenue for a dinner.

The first grade class made a banner that was hung over the tables. Robin’s daughter, Clarabeth, decorated candy dishes on each table with red white and blue candy kisses and surrounded with a ribbon of the same design.

Robin Eggers took the bull by the horns, in a manner of speaking, after dinner was discussed at the Neighborhood Watch meeting and got everyone organized before heading off to Portland where Michael Eggers, a Marine, was getting medical care. Daniel Effman made the barbecue chicken. Robin and her family made chow mien and rolls. Many brought desserts and salads. Wish I knew who baked and made up all the good food and could thank each one, but they were very well received and gratefully appreciated.

The kitchen was busy! Nadine McElyea and Doreen Mitchell, who did so much for the veterans at the Family Resource Center in bygone years, were there helping. If you’ve seen Robin volunteer for an event in the past, you’ve no doubt seen all her children and son-in-law helping out as well. They’re really well organized!

When most everyone was assembled and the barbecued chicken was ready, Kirk Eadie shared a couple of verses from the Bible and prayed. Jeff McAllister led the Pledge of Allegiance and shared the members of his family that have or are serving in the military.

Lou Tiraterra, one of the regular Veterans Social members, was surprised to find another veteran from the Korean Conflict. Lou, Jim McMillan, William Munton and my husband Daniel usually meet at the Happy Camp Community Center at 38 Park Way at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays ]unless they are out of town or have other appointments. All veterans are welcome, and they always keep hoping for more to join them.

This week they had Michael Duncan, a graduate of Happy Camp High School who recently retired from the Navy, who could tell them a lot about submarine life.

We didn’t have any World War Veterans, at least not who stood and told what area of the military they had served in. It seemed we had all branches of the service represented. Volunteer workers were also appreciated! There were more than 40 there. Next year, please let us know of any more veterans so that we can be assured that they are invited. Thanks to those who brought Veterans to help them get there!

Thanksgiving

Next week is Thanksgiving. The kids will be thankful for a vacation from school. AAA says that more people will be traveling, and gas prices will be a bit better than last year.

If you won’t be traveling, and your family won’t be coming to visit you along the wild and beautiful Klamath River, join the Community Thanksgiving at 2 p.m. It will be at the Karuk Multipurpose/gym on Second Avenue. The Sakota family is going to roast a turkey and bake all the fixings for a real Thanksgiving dinner.

Christmas Craft Fair

On Dec. 7 there will be the Christmas Craft Fair. It will be at the Karuk Multipurpose/gym from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. If you want to arrange to have tables for your artistic or crafting creations call Linda at (951) 543-2755. There will be homemade soup and rolls for lunch. Santa will be there from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for the kids.

In helping tidy up the high school library, I came across a great little book published by Naturegraph Publishers. The title is “Sioux Winter Count” by Roberta Carkeek Cheney and Kills Two, who knew the stories of all the pictographs on the skin. The pictographs on this calendar went left to right and top to bottom but other Winter Counts go in a circle.

Since working on the library, I’ve been sorting my own library and donating some since they don’t all fit on the shelves anymore. In doing so, I found a book, “It All Happened Here,” for second to fourth graders. I have never been to Santa Clara, which is what the book is about, but the same things that are noteworthy of their history, are true of most of California. The book comes from the days when the girls wear dresses and boys seem quite dressed up, to go with their father on field trips to discover California’s history.

Winter’s a grat time to read a good book. If you’d like to discuss a book with others, the River Readers meet each Tuesday morning at 11 a.m. at Partner’s Deli. We just began reading “Overstory” by Robert Powers. A book with many nature references, and maybe a love story.