The REC in Fort Jones was packed Saturday evening with friends, family and colleagues of Scott Valley Fire Protection District Chief Benny Austin, who is retiring at the end of 2019 after 44 years of service to Siskiyou County. Scott and Tammy Frick of Olivera’s Catering coordinated and catered a celebratory dinner in Austin’s honor.

The evening was filled with humorous and heartwarming stories and send-offs for the SVFPD Chief. Local dignitaries and fire personnel presented him with multiple awards and gifts recognizing his immense selflessness and dedication to the people and landscapes of Siskiyou County.

According to a resolution from the Siskiyou County Board of Supervisors presented to Austin on Saturday, he began his long and distinguished firefighting career in 1975 when he served on a U.S. Forest Service engine crew in Happy Camp. In 1978, he worked on a Scott Bar engine and helped build the barracks that are still in use there today.

Six years later, in 1984, Austin began volunteering with the Scott Valley Fire Protection District and became a valuable addition to the Greenview and Moffett Creek stations, the resolution details. He assisted on several incidents with the SVFPD and furthered his involvement in the department along with doing continuing education.

Austin returned to the USFS in the 1990s where he worked at the Oak Knoll station while still serving as a volunteer, trainer and board member with SVFPD.

In 2003, he became chief of the SVFPD. Austin’s colleagues speak highly of him, and describe him as an excellent leader who put the safety and needs of the firefighters, department, volunteers, and the community they serve as his first priority.

Many of Austin’s fellow firefighters and friends readily expressed their thoughts about him during the retirement dinner Saturday as a microphone was passed around to anyone inclined to share memories about his career and the qualities that set him apart.

SVFPD volunteer Steve Pestana recalled the harrowing but humorous memory of his first time meeting Austin before Pestana began volunteering for the department himself. It was a December night a few years ago, he said, when his generator room caught fire. Firefighters from the SVFPD responded to the incident and told Pestana that the chief would be arriving to take a report. Pestana related to Saturday evening’s crowd that he was especially nervous to see the chief because he’d have to tell Austin that he’d been storing gasoline next to his generator, which he knew was a safety hazard and fire risk.

When he saw Austin’s vehicle coming up his driveway, Pestana recalled, “I was surprised to see Santa.” (Austin’s resemblance to Santa Claus thanks to his white bushy beard and hair is a running joke with many who know him, as was evidenced repeatedly during his retirement dinner.) Pestana said that Austin was kind to him despite the circumstances, adding, “He didn’t even chew me out for my stupidity.”

South Yreka Fire Protection District Chief Bernie Paul was in attendance, representing the Siskiyou County Fire Chiefs Association. He noted that Austin was “always on the front lines” of fires in the county and readily provided his expertise and help.

Fred Kraus, a firefighter with the SVFPD, said that Austin has been a great chief. He explained, “Benny treated us like volunteers always and I think that’s important.”

The SVFPD Battalion Chief described Austin’s seeming omnipresence. “Like many others, I thought he was Santa Claus and maybe flying because I’d see him in Yreka and then [in Fort Jones] on a fire,” he said, adding that Austin also always seemed to be in a different truck as he was constantly rotating between fire, work and other personal vehicles.

SVFPD Administrative Officer Nancy Salucci directed attention and praise to Austin’s family, especially his wife Kathy. “Benny couldn’t have done all this without Kathy and her support,” she pointed out, adding, “The kids went through a lot of years of, ‘Where’s dad?’” Austin was surrounded by his family, including his young grandson, and the group was all smiles throughout the evening.

When Austin got up to speak at the end of the evening, he was softspoken and humble. He said that he expects great things for the SVFPD’s future.