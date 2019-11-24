Hosted by Shasta Regional Community Foundation and Merchants Bank of Commerce, North State Giving Tuesday is a 14-hour online giving event to benefit more than 170 nonprofits in Shasta, Siskiyou and Tehama counties.
After Thanksgiving is over, as well as the chaos of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Giving Tuesday will hit Siskiyou County. Hosted by Shasta Regional Community Foundation and Merchants Bank of Commerce, North State Giving Tuesday is a 14-hour online giving event to benefit more than 170 nonprofits in Shasta, Siskiyou and Tehama counties.
Local non profits are gearing up for this year’s event, which will take place Tuesday, Dec. 3; donations may be pre-scheduled on the website www.northstategives.org.
From 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., Shasta Regional Community Foundation invites Siskiyou County residents to “Give Where You Live” by making an online donation at www.northstategives.org.
Shasta Regional invites the public to watch the excitement as participants win more than $60,000 in prizes made possible by the Knodel Family Endowment Fund of Shasta Regional Community Foundation and hourly business sponsors.
Last year’s event registered 6,462 gifts, a record number, raising $872,884 for the 178 participating nonprofits with over $44,000 for Carr and Camp Fire immediate relief efforts. Donors through the North State Giving Tuesday event have now raised a cumulative $3,061,859 for the North State region since 2014, according to a press release.
The following is a full list of nonprofits that are participating in North State Giving Tuesday on Dec. 3 from Shasta, Siskiyou and Tehama counties:
North State Giving Tuesday participants
All Saints' Episcopal Church, Redding
American Cancer Society
American Red Cross
Another Chance Animal Welfare League
Back to School Project
Beacon of Hope Gospel Rescue Mission
Better Choices
Boys & Girls Club of the Siskiyous
Bridges to Housing
California Heritage YouthBuild Academy
California Soccer Park
Children’s Legacy Center
College of the Siskiyous Foundation
Cottonwood Community Center & Park
Crisis Pregnancy Center of Northern California
Deserving Pets Rescue
DLB Ranch Inc
Dunsmuir Botanical Gardens
Dunsmuir Community Resource Center
Economic Development Corporation of Shasta County
Empire Recovery Center
Empower Tehama
Exodus Farms
Faithworks Community Coalition
Fall River Valley Library
Family & Community Resource Center of Weed
Family Dynamics Resource Center
Forward Redding Foundation
Friends of the Etna Public Library
Friends of Schreder Planetarium
Friends of the Etna Public Library
Friends of the Intermountain Libraries
Friends of the Mt. Shasta Avalanche Center
Friends Of the Rink
Friends of the Shasta County Libraries
Friends of the Siskiyou County Museum
Genealogy Society of Siskiyou County
Girls Inc. of the Northern Sacramento Valley
Girls on the Run of the North State
Good News Rescue Mission
Great Northern Services
Great Shasta Rail Trail Association
Happy Camp Community Action
Haven Humane Society
Hill Country Community Clinic
Hope City Redding
Horsetown-Clear Creek Preserve
HUB Communities Family Resource Center
Indian Cultural Organization
Job Training Center
KFOI 90.9 FM Alta California Community Media
Kids Turn Shasta Cascade
Kiwanis Club of Red Bluff Foundation
Kiwanis Club of Shasta Dam Foundation
KIXE TV Channel 9 (PBS)
KKRN Community Radio
Klamath Health Services, Inc.
Lassen Park Foundation
LaunchPad 4 Kids
Leadership Redding
Living Hope Compassion Ministries
Luis Miramontes Memorial Foundation
McArthur Burney Falls Interpretive Association
Mercy Foundation North
Mercy High School
Michael James Mangas Endowment Fund
Mosaic Ministries
Mt. Lassen Animal Group
Mt. Shasta Bioregional Ecology Center
Mt. Shasta Community Resource Center
Mt. Shasta Farmer's Market
Mt. Shasta Museum Association
Mt. Shasta Race Association
Mt. Shasta School Café
Mt. Shasta Trail Association
Music by the Mountain
Native Roots Network
Nick Dahl Memorial Veterans Fund
NorCal CRT Fund
NorCal OUTreach Project
Nor-Cal Think Pink
North State Cancer League
Northern California Child Development, Inc.
Northern California Veterans Museum & Heritage Center
Northern Gateway Chorus
NVCSS
One Future at a Time
One Safe Place
Ore-Cal Resource Conservation and Development Council
P.E.T.S. (Providing Essentials for Tehama Shelter)
Palo Cedro Community Park
Pennies On Purpose
People of Progress
Planned Parenthood Northern California
Prescription Pets Therapy Dogs
Project Healing Waters
Project SPARK Studio
Raining Cats N Dogs
Red Scarf Society for the Performing Arts
Redding Christian School
Redding City Ballet
Redding Fashion Alliance
Redding Parks Foundation
Redding Tai Chi Meditation Garden
Redding Trail Alliance
Remi Vista Inc.
Riverfront Playhouse
Rotary Club of Mount Shasta Foundation
Save the Rain
Saving Shasta Cats
Scott River Watershed Council
Scott Valley Christian Academy
Scott Valley FOCUS
SEACM (Southeast Asian Christian Ministry)
Shasta Builder's Exchange Community Fund
Shasta Cascade Health Centers
Shasta Christian Youth
Shasta College Foundation
Shasta Community Health Center
Shasta County Arts Council
Shasta County Chemical People
Shasta County Child Abuse Prevention Coordinating Council DBA Children's Hope Alliance
Shasta Family YMCA
Shasta Gem and Mineral Society
Shasta Historical Society
Shasta Lake Garden Project
Shasta Lake Gateway Library
Shasta Lake Heritage & Historical Society
Shasta Land Trust
Shasta Library Foundation
Shasta Living Streets
Shasta Regional Community Foundation
Shasta Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation Inc
Shingletown Medical Center
ShiningCare
Siskiyou Arts Museum
Siskiyou Child Care Council
Siskiyou Community Food Bank
Siskiyou County Arts Council
Siskiyou County Sheriffs Search and Rescue Association
Siskiyou Dolly Parton Imagination LIbrary
Siskiyou Domestic Violence and Crisis Center
Siskiyou Family YMCA
Siskiyou Food Assistance
Siskiyou Habitat for Humanity
Siskiyou Humane Society
Siskiyou Land Trust
Siskiyou Media Council
Siskiyou Opportunity Center
Siskiyou Outdoor Recreation Alliance
Siskiyou Science Festival
Siskiyou Spay and Neuter Incentive Program
Soroptimist International of Yreka
Spring Rivers Foundation
Stable Hands
State Theatre for the Arts
Stillwater Cat Haven
Tehama Conservation Fund
Tehama County Community Concert Association Inc.
Tehama County Opportunity Center
Tehama County Police Activities League
Tehama Together, Inc.
The Euphrates Institute
The River Exchange
The Trade School at SBE
The Women's Fund
Trails and Bikeways Council
Tri County Community Network
Turtle Bay Exploration Park
Viva Downtown
We Advocate Thorough Environmental Review
Whiskeytown Environmental School Community
Wintu Audubon Society
Youth Empowerment Siskiyou
Youth Options Shasta
Yreka Community Resource Center
Yreka Enrichment Fund