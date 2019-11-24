Lauri Sturdivant is interested in how our friends and families gather around a table sharing meals and telling stories. In this column she shares recipes and stories from people in Siskiyou County, and restaurant reviews from her travels. Read full interviews, find recipes and reviews at TheBillPlate.com. If you’re interested in sponsoring this column in the Mt. Shasta Area Newspapers and the Siskiyou Daily News, call (530) 842-5777 or (530) 926-5214.

La Perla de Nayarit is a family owned Mexican restaurant located at 5855 Dunsmuir Ave. The Pearl of Nayarit (pronounced, naja`rit) is named for Nayarti, a state on the west coast of Mexico with many fishing villages. The atmosphere of the eatery is festive with carved and painted high back chairs, some table have floral tablecloth, others are painted in bright colors. Flags in a rainbow of color hang from the ceiling.

One of the things I’ve always enjoy about eating at La Perla is that it is truly a family owned and operated. You will see children doing homework, watching a movie or learning the hospitality business by busing tables or delivering a basket of chips or the menus.

We started out with a round of Mexican beers that were served with warm salty tortilla chips and spicy salsa. Soon after, we ordered nachos de la casa ($11.50). They arrived with a lot of creamy house-made guacamole with plenty of warm stringy cheese, refried beans, jalapenos, chopped tomatoes, green onions and sour cream over a pile of crispy corn tortilla chips. House nachos come with your choice of meats, but we went vegetarian. We all agreed they were especially good. The chips weren’t drowning in heavy beans and cheese, but still had plenty of nacho flavors.

When I mentioned I was going to La Perla to meet a few friends, several people recommended the chile relleno saying it was the best they ever had. Chile relleno is not one of my favorite meals, because all too often the plate is an overly sauced plate of heavy battered glob of cheese. I took a chance and two of us ordered it. I can attest that it was a plate of warm eggy pillow covering a pepper stuffed with a mix of cheeses all floating in a pool of sauce that was a light balance of tomatoes, onions and broth. The batter was perfectly eggy, soft and airy. The chile relleno ($12.50) comes with rice and beans. I ordered the whole beans.

Another friend ordered from the Mariscos Estillo Nayarit or Nayarit style seafood offerings. He had the Camarones a la Cream ($17.99) shrimp sautéed in milky cream chipotle sauce with mushrooms and onions, in Nayarit sauce. Served with rice, whole or refried beans and flour or corn tortillas. The sauce was a rich creamy with an earthy mushroom flavor with plenty of shrimp.

The final plate was chile verde ($14.99) pork mixed into a tomatillo sauce with cilantro and spices. Served with rice, whole or refried beans and warm flour or corn tortillas. There was a good ratio of meat to sauce. The tender chunky meat was floating in the lush green sauce. The fluffy rice and whole pinto beans were perfectly cooked.

I recommend getting an extra order to-go of La Perla’s house-made white corn tortillas. They are an unexpected little bite of fluffy goodness. A side order is four hot tortillas in a little basket ($2.99). They are a better than some I’ve eaten in Mexico.

La Perla de Nayarit is open for lunch and dinner. Tuesday – Thursday 11 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. and Friday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.