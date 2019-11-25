“Supporting youth in this type of endeavor is what as educators and Gamma Nu Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma are all about,” said conference organizer Dr. Glee Brooks.

The Yreka High School Vocal Choir is on its way to New York to perform Nov. 24 at Carnegie Hall. Educators of Delta Kappa Gamma helped raise funds for this trip at their Oct. 12 Northstate Delta Kappa Gamma Fall Luncheon. Educators from Sacramento to Oregon attended their Mount Shasta performance and donated almost $1,000 toward the trip.

Another project that the Gamma Nu educators are passionate about is the Siskiyou Dolly Parton Imagination Library, which provides a free book monthly, mailed to a child’s home, to children ages birth to 5. The group raises $30,000 each year to fund the books. Giving Tuesday on Dec. 3 will be an important day for donations at northstategives.org, choose Dolly.

“Together as a county we are making a difference in the literacy and lives of our Siskiyou young children,” Brooks said.