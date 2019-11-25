The position up for appointment is for an open term ending June 30, 2022.

The Clerk of the Siskiyou County Board of Supervisors announced last week that there is one unscheduled vacancy on the Mt. Shasta Recreation and Parks District. The position up for appointment is for an open term ending June 30, 2022.

Members of the Mt. Shasta Recreation and Parks District shall be registered voters living within the district. Members are required to file Form 700, Statement of Economic Interest. For more information on this requirement, the County’s Conflict of Interest Code is available online on the County Clerk’s page at www.co.siskiyou.ca.us. Additional information is available from the California Fair Political Practices Commission, www.fppc.ca.gov.

For more information about the district, contact the office of the County Clerk at 842-8084 or 1(888)854-2000, ext. 8084. If you are interested in serving, please submit a letter of interest to 510 N. Main Street, Yreka, CA, 96097, no later than Dec. 6.