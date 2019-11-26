he Thanksgiving Dinner has been an annual Mount Shasta tradition since 1987, over 30 years. The meal has always been entirely dependent on community volunteers and donations.

Thanksgiving day is Nov. 28 and organizers of Mount Shasta’s annual free Thanksgiving Day Dinner – served from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the City Park – are working diligently to make sure the meal goes off without a hitch, as usual.

The Thanksgiving Dinner has been an annual Mount Shasta tradition since 1987, over 30 years. The meal has always been entirely dependent on community volunteers and donations.

Please help ensure this heartfelt event can continue by donating whatever you can, urged organizer Dawn Fazende.

Send checks payable to Thanksgiving Meal to: Thanksgiving Meal, C/O POB 443 Mt. Shasta, CA 96067 or if you want to drop off cash call Dawn at (530) 926-1762.

Organizers are seeking dozens of volunteers to accomplish this event. Volunteers create a dynamic, warm and loving atmosphere around this event and we welcome all members of the community who want to assist.

Organizers are asking volunteers to sign up at our website bit.ly/MSThanks2019. The website shows all the positions to be filled on each day and makes it easy for people to choose what they want to do. Note the jobs are organized into shifts of three or four hours so there is room for all who wish to volunteer, and no one works all day.

If you prefer not to use the website to volunteer Call Glenn at (530) 925-9287 or email him at glennharvey54@gmail.com .

People are needed to shop for, prepare and serve food, set up the space, clean up, wash dishes, etc.

Volunteers are needed on Saturday, Nov. 23 with trucks or SUVs to join in the annual shopping trip to Medford, Ore. for groceries and other supplies –gas and lunch provided.

Prep people are needed on Wednesday, Nov. 27 in the afternoon at 3 p.m. at the City Park to cut and store vegetables as well as to stuff the turkeys. Bring your own knives and cutting boards.

Any time after 4:30 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Nov. 27, turkey cooks will pick up a fully prepared turkey from the City Park Upper Lodge. The bird is put in the oven overnight and returned to the City Park on Thursday morning at 9 a.m. If you prefer not to use the website to volunteer for this call Fazende at (530) 926-1762 or email msmag@bestweb.net.

Also on the Wednesday Nov. 27, trucks and strength are needed to haul produce from General Produce and unload it at the park. Call Greg Dinger if you can help, (530) 926-1192.

On Thanksgiving Day several people are needed to do a variety of jobs: carving turkeys, making and refreshing coffee, wait tables. Keeping floors clean and recycling, helping make salad, assisting the chef, serving food, washing dishes, serving desserts, breaking down and cleaning up and finally to return equipment to storage. See the website to view the complete list of positions available.

Call Fazende at (530) 926-1762 or email her at msmag@bestweb.net if you have any questions about the event.