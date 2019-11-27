Southbound I-5 has reopened. Earlier in the morning, CHP was stopping intrepid travelers at the South Weed onramp. While the freeway is open, there are driving restrictions.

Southbound Interstate 5 is open Wednesday afternoon, although northbound I-5 remains closed due to multiple spin outs of trucks and passenger vehicles, according to the latest information released by Caltrans.

I-5 is closed 10 miles north of Redding at Fawndale and Caltrans said lanes should open late Wednesday afternoon on Nov. 27.

Don Anderson, Deputy District Director of Maintenance and Traffic Operations in Caltrans District 2 said crews have been working all night alongside the California Highway Patrol to remove vehicles so northbound lanes can open.

Caltrans said chains or traction devices are required on all vehicles except 4-wheel and all-wheel drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels. Also, 4-wheel drive vehicles must carry traction devices.

“The most important message I can stress is that you must use your chains when directed to do so,” said Anderson. “Of all the trucks and vehicles that spun out nearly all did not put on their chains as they were required to do.”

Anderson added that there were “many drivers” stranded overnight on I-5 and asked that people be prepared with supplies such as blankets, food and water.