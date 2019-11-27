Members of the China Lake Mountain Rescue Group (CLMRG) assisted Kern Valley Search and Rescue and the Kern County Sheriff Office in the continued search for an 11-year-old girl who went missing in the Kern River near Pearl Harbor bridge on June 22, 2019. The lower water level of the Kern contributed to the finding of additional evidence, however, no definitive discovery was made.

